Nicki Minaj Attributes Her Peculiar Political Pivot To ‘Bullying’ Against Donald Trump: ‘I Didn’t Think He Deserved It’

Minaj felt Trump was unfairly 'bullied' and 'lied about', mirroring her own experiences.

Minaj saw something during the last election that made her want to get into politics.

Minaj claims Trump gave her a 'Trump Gold Card' and she's on the path to US citizenship.

Nicki Minaj has an explanation for her recent, abrupt pivot into politics–well, sort of.

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

Following Don Lemon’s arrest last week, MAGA commentator Katie Miller celebrated by posting a clip of her upcoming podcast episode with Nicki Minaj.

Stephen Miller’s wife quickly took to social media amid news that Lemon was facing federal charges connected to his coverage of an anti-ICE protest at a church in St. Paul, Minn. In the footage she shared of her conversation Minaj, in the two laughed following a crude remark directed at the openly gay journalist.

“You called for Don Lemon’s arrest over his church stunt in Minneapolis; he’s since called you racist, unhinged, homophobic, and out of your depth,” Miller asked. “Anything you’d like to say to Don Lemon?” “c***sucker, stop,” Minaj replied, causing both women to giggle.

Now, more footage from that podcast has been dropped, which comes ahead of the full episode’s release on Tuesday. During this clip, Nicki reveals why she’s gotten more involved in conservative politics in recent months, claiming it was the way Donald Trymo has “been treated” by the public that inspired her to express her public support.

The rapper took to on X on Monday, Feb. 2, to post another preview, in which she answers questions about why she felt politics is her calling right now.

When asked which of the president’s policies motivated her to get involved, Minaj replied, “Religious freedom is something that’s very important to me, but if I’m being honest, President Trump … when I saw how he was being treated, over and over and over, I just couldn’t handle it.”

“I felt that a lot of that bullying and the smear campaigns and all of the lying, I felt that that had been done to me for so many years,” she continued. “And I was watching it in real time happen to someone else, and I didn’t think he deserved it.”

In another clip, the Trinidadian rapper gave more insight into when she first started paying close attention to Trump’s politics.

“During the last [presidential] campaign … I saw something, and I texted someone I knew right away, and I said, ‘This is a mistake.’ And I also said, ‘All of this is making me want to get into politics,’” she told Miller, without revealing what it was she saw.

“And then there was something that happened a few months ago that, if I wasn’t going to do it before,” she continued, saying, “I don’t want to talk about it,” when asked for specifics.

“I will say, sometimes people can push you so much, that they push you all the way into your next calling,” Nicki said with a smile. “That’s what happened with me.”

This podcast interview comes just a few days after Minaj appeared alongside the twice-impeached president at his Trump Accounts Summit. It was there that she declared, “I am probably the president’s No. 1 fan.”

Later that same day, Nicki revealed on X that he had given her a Trump Gold Card, which claims to serve as a “visa based upon an individual’s ability to provide a substantial benefit to the United States.” She went on to claim that she was on the path to receiving her U.S. citizenship.

The post Nicki Minaj Attributes Her Peculiar Political Pivot To ‘Bullying’ Against Donald Trump: ‘I Didn’t Think He Deserved It’ appeared first on Bossip.

Nicki Minaj Attributes Her Peculiar Political Pivot To ‘Bullying’ Against Donald Trump: ‘I Didn’t Think He Deserved It’ was originally published on bossip.com