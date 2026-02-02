Trevor Noah served as the host for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 1), using his stand-up comedy chops to an expert degree. Among the stars to get caught up in Trevor Noah’s sights, Nicki Minaj was the target of one choice zinger that should have the Barbz rioting, among other funny quips.

Trevor Noah returned to the Grammy Awards hosting gig for the sixth consecutive year, and as he’s done before, his crowd work and roasts at the Crypto.com Arena will go down as one of his most memorable, considering his targets.

During one portion of the evening, Noah lobbed a joke in the direction of Nicki Minaj, remarking that the Queens rapper, who was absent from the awards show, was hanging out with President Donald Trump. A user on X, formerly Twitter, captured the moment heard around the world.

As some can imagine, supporters of the current administration aren’t pleased with Noah’s jab at President Trump and Minaj’s expense. And other X users online stated that Noah’s roasting abilities were lacking.

In another moment, as the South African funnyman approached the talented vocalist Olivia Dean, Noah worked a joke, remarking on Dean’s efforts to limit Ticketmaster’s charging of exorbitant fees for resale tickets. Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot were the butt of this particular joke.

Kendrick Lamar, who won Best Rap Album, also got some jokes from Noah, as one fan on X took note of.

Check out some of the reactions to Trevor Noah’s hosting of the 68th Annual Grammy Awards below.

—

Photo: Getty