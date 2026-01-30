BHM Ballers: Peacock’s New Docuseries ‘Field Generals: History Of The Black Quarterback’ Explores Race & Sports

Source: Peacock / NBC

Peacock’s upcoming four-part sports docuseries, Field Generals: History of the Black Quarterback, offers a comprehensive and timely examination of the profound impact Black quarterbacks have had on professional football in America. Executive produced by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor, the series premieres Thursday, February 5, with new episodes streaming weekly on Peacock over four weeks.

The docuseries chronicles the journeys of trailblazing Black quarterbacks from the era of the AFL-NFL merger through the turn of the 21st century, a period marked by both dramatic change and entrenched resistance within the sport. By situating these athletes’ careers within broader historical and social contexts, Field Generals explores how race, politics, media narratives, and cultural expectations shaped the opportunities afforded to Black quarterbacks—and the barriers they were forced to overcome. The series highlights not only their on-field excellence, but also the scrutiny, stereotypes, and systemic exclusion that defined much of their professional experience.

Through candid interviews, the series brings together an influential group of past and present quarterbacks, including James “Shack” Harris, Warren Moon, Doug Williams, Randall Cunningham, Donovan McNabb, Michael Vick, and Lamar Jackson, among others. Their personal reflections are complemented by insights from journalists, historians, and football executives such as Michael Wilbon, Bomani Jones, Michael Eric Dyson, Bob Costas, and Michael Beschloss, creating a multidimensional portrait of the quarterback position as both a symbol of leadership and a battleground for racial progress.

Produced by Broadway Video, West Cedar Lane Productions, and Magic Lemonade Productions in association with NFL Films, the series is directed by Rikki Hughes, who also serves as an executive producer. With contributions from a distinguished production team, Field Generals: History of the Black Quarterback aims to redefine how football history is told—centering voices long marginalized and recognizing the quarterbacks who helped reshape the game on and off the field.

