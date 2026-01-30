Nicki Minaj Doubled Down On Don Lemon Hate Ahead Of His Arrest, Hurled Repeated Homophobia On Katie Miller’s Podcast

Nicki Minaj makes crude, homophobic remarks about journalist Don Lemon, who was arrested for covering an anti-ICE protest.

Conservative commentator Katie Miller shares a clip of Minaj's remarks, appearing to endorse the homophobic language.

Lemon defends his reporting, stating he was simply chronicling the protest and had no affiliation with the organization.

Nicki Minaj is taking her homophobia from social media to the real world.

MAGA commentator Katie Miller celebrated Don Lemon’s arrest by posting a clip that included a homophobic insult aimed at the former CNN host.

Stephen Miller’s wife, a prominent figure in conservative media, quickly took to social media after news that Lemon was facing federal charges connected to his coverage of an anti-ICE protest at a church in St. Paul, Minnesota. She shared footage from an interview with rapper-turned-MAGA figure Nicki Minaj, in which the two appeared to laugh along with a crude remark directed at the openly gay journalist.

“You called for Don Lemon’s arrest over his church stunt in Minneapolis; he’s since called you racist, unhinged, homophobic, and out of your depth,” Miller asked. “Anything you’d like to say to Don Lemon?” “c***sucker, stop,” Minaj replied, causing both women to giggle.

The clip was posted shortly after reports on Jan. 30 that Lemon had been taken into custody the night prior for covering a Jan. 18 protest. The demonstration interrupted a Sunday service at Cities Church, where protesters accused a pastor of cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Prior to his arrest, Lemon has maintained that his presence at the protest was protected by the First Amendment, saying he was there to document events, not to take part in them. His attorney, Abbe Lowell, sharply criticized the arrest, calling it an “unprecedented attack” on press freedom.

“Instead of investigating the federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention, and resources to this arrest, and that is the real indictment of wrongdoing in this case,” Lowell added.

His arrest came just days after a magistrate judge dismissed the government’s initial attempt to prosecute Lemon, citing insufficient evidence. Addressing the controversy in a video posted to social media, Lemon pushed back against his critics and defended his reporting.

“The MAGA administration and the fake news MAGAs are losing their minds over something that’s not even true.” “I had no affiliation with that organization,” he continued. “I didn’t even know they were going to this church until we followed them. We were there chronicling protests. Once the protest started in the church, we did an act of journalism—reporting on it and speaking to the people involved, including the pastor, members of the church, and members of the organization. That’s it.”

As for Lemon’s back-and-forth with Minaj, her disdain for the reporter also started from his coverage of the Anti-ICE protests.

“DON ‘C**K SUCKIN’ LEMON IS DISGUSTING. HOW DARE YOU? I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!!” she tweeted at the time. “HE WOULD NEVER DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION. LOCK HIM UP!!!!!” She added a picture of a Chucky doll to her post.

The openly gay journalist, who married his longtime partner Tim Malone in 2024, responded to the rapper in a statement to TMZ, saying, “I’m not surprised Nicki Minaj does not understand journalism and is weighing in on matters that are above her capacity. However, the more appropriate image for her post is a ‘Pick Me’ Doll.”

