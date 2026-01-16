Balenciaga Brings High Fashion to the Hardwood With NBA Fall 2026 Drop

Balenciaga is looking to elevate its game in 2026. The luxury fashion house has announced a forthcoming collaboration with the NBA.

As per Hypebeast, Balenciaga has officially teamed up with the National Basketball Association on a limited-edition capsule that blends high fashion with the visual language of professional hoops. The Fall 2026 collection marks one of the most deliberate sports crossovers in the brand’s history, positioning athleisure and fanwear as luxury statements rather than sideline staples.

The drop spans a wide range of pieces designed to feel both familiar and elevated. Standout items include oversized varsity jackets, leather bombers emblazoned with NBA branding, hoodies, joggers, and tailored outerwear that borrows heavily from warm-up gear and arena fits. Accessories also play a major role, with logo-heavy caps, bags, and footwear designed to feel at home courtside or in a front-row fashion setting. The silhouettes lean intentionally relaxed, echoing the way players dress off the court while maintaining Balenciaga’s signature oversized proportions.

Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli spoke to the intent behind the collaboration in a press statement, framing the collection as a reflection of how sport and fashion naturally intersect. He described the NBA as a global cultural force whose influence extends far beyond the game, noting that the partnership allowed Balenciaga to explore “a shared language of movement, identity, and community.” The collection, he explained, is less about performance and more about how basketball lives in everyday style.

The Balenciaga | NBA capsule is available now through select Balenciaga boutiques and the brand’s official website, with prices reflecting the house’s luxury positioning. While collaborations between fashion labels and sports leagues aren’t new, this release underscores how deeply basketball culture continues to shape modern luxury — not just on the court, but everywhere style shows up.

See the collection below.