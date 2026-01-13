Max B Comes Home, Reunites With French Montana on Coke Wave

The album continues the Coke Wave series, blending their signature sound with new production and personal evolution.

Max B's return home after 16 years in prison marks a triumphant moment for the duo's long-standing partnership.

Both artists are entering new chapters, with French Montana's recent engagement and Max B's renewed focus on music.

Source: Melissa Nyomi Stoll / Melshotya

French Montana and Max B have officially released Coke Wave Narcos 3.5, reviving one of hip-hop’s most storied partnerships and continuing a legacy that helped shape an era of New York hip hop. The project marks their first full-length collaborative release since Max B’s return home and arrives as both artists enter new chapters personally and professionally.

Radio/TV personality Jazmyn Summers caught up with the hip hop duo at a private New York listening party. Coke Wave Narcos 3.5 project’s rollout has already generated strong momentum.

The album feels less like a comeback and more like a continuation. The chemistry that once felt spontaneous now sounds seasoned, deliberate, and fully realized. The project opens with “MAWA (Make America Wavy Again),” a statement record that signals intent, followed by the high-energy “Whipping That Wave,” reaffirming that the sound remains both recognizable and relevant.

One of the project’s emotional anchors arrives with “Ever Since U Left Me,” a record that resonated immediately with early listeners. The song carries weight not only musically but historically, echoing years of separation, growth, and unfinished business between the two artists.

RELATED STORY: Max B & French Montana Hit The Streets With A Celebration Dinner

French Montana told Summers it feels like a completion:

“Its unfinished business. This is going to shake the streets. Happy to see my brother home. Happy to get in that mood again. It’s about brotherhood and just showing people there’s real stories out there. Of taking music to a whole nother level when it comes to family and putting it together and actually putting what we talk about in our music and watching the people grow with us, elevate with us, elevate with the culture, elevate with the streets. It’s the same people that’s with us now that was with us when we dropped Coke Wave One. And to still be one of the top players in the culture two decades later and still doing whatever we want to do, I feel like it’s a beautiful thing.”

Max B leaned into the project’s theme and tone with his trademark confidence.

“N**as are running coke overseas. That’s what narcos stand for. F*ck with us. Y’all heard the flavor. Y’all heard the sound. So that’s what y’all about to get .”

Originally sentenced to 75 years following a 2009 conviction tied to a robbery case, Max B spent almost 16 years behind the walls. Despite the sentence, his influence never faded, remaining a constant presence in hip-hop culture through his melodic style, prolific writing, and the continued support of artists like French Montana, who consistently kept the Wave God’s name alive during his absence.

Source: Melissa Nyomi Stoll / Melshotya

The release extends the Coke Wave series that began in 2009, when the pair’s chemistry introduced a raw yet melodic sound that would influence a generation. With Narcos, French Montana and Max B revisit that foundation while reflecting the time, growth, and history that separate then from now.

Beyond the music, Coke Wave Narcos 3.5 arrives at a moment of personal transformation for both artists. Max B, newly home, has wasted no time embracing life on the outside. In addition to returning to music at full speed, he recently reproposed to his longtime partner, later clarifying with a smile:

“I didn’t repropose. I just upgraded the ring,” Max B said.

French Montana is also entering a new chapter, newly engaged to a true princess from Dubai,Sheikha Mahra, a moment acknowledged during the conversation as both artists reflected on growth, loyalty, and longevity.

The album’s sound reflects that evolution. With production from Metro Boomin, Harry Fraud, Dame Grease, Murda Beatz, DJ Clue, Johnny Goldstein of Justice League, Red McFly and others, Narcos blends cinematic street records with melodic, wave-driven tracks that echo the original series while pushing it forward. French Montana also contributes on the production side, reinforcing the project’s hands-on approach.

During the conversation, Max B also reflected on the mindset that carried him after hearing he caught a 75-year sentence and ultimately back to this moment.

“I just went in and put my head down. I did some time. I kept pushing. That’s it. I didn’t complain, I went and got after it, went to work, kept writing, got my little sh*t up, just did my sh*t and just been patient and was waiting for my turn.”

With Coke Wave Narcos: 3.5 now out on all platforms, French Montana and Max B are not simply revisiting history. They are extending it. The album stands as a symbol of endurance. With Narcos, French Montana and Max B don’t chase nostalgia. They reshape it, proving that some movements never fade. They simply wait for the right moment to rise again.

And by all indications, this chapter is just the beginning of what comes next.

You can catch the full convo in the video below.

Source: Jazmyn Summers / Jazmyn Summers

Article by Jazmyn Summers. Photos and video by Melissa Nyomi Stoll of Melshotya You can hear Jazmyn every morning on “Jazmyn in the Morning “on Sirius XM Channel 362 Grown Folk Jamz . Subscribe to Jazmyn Summers’ YouTube. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

Max B Comes Home, Reunites With French Montana on Coke Wave was originally published on blackamericaweb.com