Mary J. Blige Announces Her Las Vegas Residency

Blige's residency marks a milestone in her legendary career, spanning decades of hits in R&B and soul.

Las Vegas residencies are for top performers, placing Blige among the music industry's most respected artists.

Fans can expect an immersive, emotional concert experience featuring Blige's rich catalog of beloved classics.

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Grammy-winning singer Mary J. Blige has officially announced that she will be launching a residency in Las Vegas, bringing her signature voice and iconic catalog to one of the world’s biggest entertainment stages. Fans across the globe are already buzzing with excitement over the news, as Blige prepares to bring her powerful performances and deep emotional connection to audiences in the Entertainment Capital of the World.

The residency marks another milestone in Blige’s legendary career, which has spanned decades and produced countless hits that have shaped the landscape of R&B and soul music. Known for her raw vulnerability, fierce strength, and timeless sound, Blige has cultivated an incredibly loyal fan base that spans generations.

Details about the Las Vegas show—including dates, venue, and ticket information—have been eagerly anticipated, and Blige’s team has promised a production that draws from her rich musical history. Attendees can expect to hear beloved classics alongside newer material, presented with the energy and authenticity that Blige is known for.

A Las Vegas residency is a stage many iconic artists have embraced, and Blige’s entrance into this arena places her among the music industry’s most respected performers. For years, Las Vegas has become a home for performers who consistently deliver unforgettable live shows, and Blige’s soulful presence will surely be a highlight on the Strip.

“Las Vegas has always been about bringing people together through music and performance,” Blige said in a statement. “I’m excited to share this chapter of my journey with my fans. We’re going to make memories, celebrate the music, and connect in a special way.”

Blige’s residency announcement comes at a moment when she continues to be creatively active, with recent collaborations, music releases, and cultural influence still at the forefront of entertainment conversations. From chart-topping albums to award-winning performances, Blige’s impact stretches beyond music into fashion, film, and inspirational storytelling.

Fans can expect her Las Vegas shows to be immersive, full of emotion, and undeniably powerful—bringing the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul to life in an up-close-and-personal concert experience. More details about schedules, special guests, and ticket sales will be announced soon, with presales likely to begin ahead of the general public release.

With her rich catalog of hits like Family Affair, No More Drama, and Be Without You, Mary J. Blige’s Las Vegas residency is shaping up to be a must-see event for music lovers everywhere.

