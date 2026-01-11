Desmond Scott Breaks His Silence About Cheating Allegations Following Kristy Sarah Scott’s Divorce Filing

The social media world is currently in a state of shock as one of its most beloved influencer couples has officially hit a breaking point. After 11 years of marriage and a love story that began when they were just young teenagers, Kristy Sarah Scott has filed for divorce from her husband, Desmond Scott. The news has sent ripples through their combined following of over 30 million people who watched their content for years. Now, Desmond Scott’s statement is providing more insight to the breakdown of the relationship.

As BOSSIP reported, Kristy filed divorce paperwork in Harris County, Texas, citing infidelity. According to the mother of two, Kristy, there is no reasonable chance for reconciliation.

After a day of silence, Desmond took to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, January 10, to address the situation directly. In a lengthy and seemingly remorseful post, he apologized to Kristy, their two sons, and their massive audience. While he didn’t explicitly use the word “cheating,” his words suggested he took full accountability for the actions that led to the filing.

Desmond Scott’s Statement Confirms Infidelity

“I want to begin by apologizing to Kristy, our family, and everyone who has been impacted by the public attention surrounding this situation. I know this news has been disappointing for many, and I’m truly sorry for the hurt it has caused. Kristy is the mother of my children, and that will always come first,” Desmond’s statement read. He went on to clarify that he had shared these “choices” with Kristy personally before the legal proceedings began. Despite the impending dissolution of their marriage, Desmond emphasized that his commitment to being an active and loving father to their two sons, Westin and Vance, remains his top priority. “I remain fully committed to being an active, present, and loving parent to our boys, as I have always been. Kristy and I faced challenges and made sincere efforts to work through them. Toward the end of 2025, I wanted to separate, and I had conversations with Kristy regarding this. During this period, I made choices that I am not proud of. I took responsibility for those actions, I shared this with her directly and personally, and ultimately we decided to divorce,” he explained. “l ask for privacy and compassion as we navigate this difficult chapter of our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the years. I’m grateful for that support and will continue sharing my love for cooking and the things that inspire me. I hope you’ll continue that journey with me.”

The fallout of this divorce is particularly jarring because of the “perfect” image the couple projected. Meeting at just 14 and 15 years old, the Scotts were the ultimate example of growing up together. They turned their “fun and chaotic” family life into a massive lifestyle brand, securing partnerships with heavy hitters like Gucci and Pepsi.

Beyond TikTok videos, the two are also co-owners of Meant To Be Films, a production company that ironically specializes in wedding videography and storytelling. As the divorce moves forward, the future of their shared business ventures remains unknown.

The reaction from fans has been a mix of heartbreak and frustration, with many feeling “scammed” by the curated perfection of social media. However, Desmond Scott’s statement pleaded for privacy and compassion as the family navigates this transition. Kristy, known for her “baddie” energy and goofy personality, has remained relatively quiet on her own platforms, reportedly choosing peace.

