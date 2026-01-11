‘Cross’ Season 2 Trailer Drops With Menacing New Woman Villain

Source: picture alliance / Getty

Alex Cross is back. The second season of the series based on the best-selling novels by James Patterson drops on Feb. 11 on Prime Video. In a new trailer, the D.C.-based detective confronts an unusual criminal – a tattooed woman.

The first three episodes of the show drop on the 11th, with new ones coming every week until the finale on Wednesday, March 18. Matthew Lillard of Scream fame joins the cast as a billionaire tech titan targeted by the killer. As is the norm in Patterson’s books, the warning that comes is gory – a box containing severed fingers.

Here’s the synopsis for Season 2, as provided by Amazon Prime: “Season Two pushes the series into a bolder, more dangerous chapter as billionaire business titan Lance Durand (Lillard) calls the FBI for protection after receiving a death threat — one that links him to the murder of a billionaire playboy. Detective Alex Cross and FBI Agent Kayla Craig (Alona Tal) lead a new joint mission to protect Durand and to find the killer, who leaves behind gruesome clues. Meanwhile, John Sampson (Mustafa), Cross’ partner and longtime best friend, makes an unexpected connection.”

Hodge stars with Isaiah Mustafa (best known before Cross as the horse-riding Old Spice commercial guy), Tal, Samantha Walkes, Juanita Jennings, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, and Johnny Ray Gill. The new cast members include Lillard, Jeanine Mason of Roswell, New Mexico fame and Wes Chatham of The Expanse.

The trailer begins with Cross in his overturned car. A female voice speaks in the background and someone in boots steps on his hand. (We don’t know which episode this happens in, but we’ll assume Cross survives). The trailer then shows Cross being honored by the Metropolitan Police Department in front of a large crowd.

“In this job, some days you are the difference,” Cross intones in the voiceover.

Watch the full trailer below:

