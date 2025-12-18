Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, Cree Summer & Darryl M. Bell Will Reunite To Reprise Roles In ‘A Different World’ Sequel Series

Original cast members Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, Cree Summer, and Darryl M. Bell returning for the sequel.

Series will center on Dwayne and Whitney's daughter Deborah as she starts at Hillman College.

Longtime fans can expect more cast surprises and a continuation of the show's legacy.

A new generation will get to experience A Different World the right way, with four crucial members of the original cast reprising their roles.

Source: Nykieria Chaney / Getty

Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, Cree Summer, and Darryl M. Bell are all coming together for the Netflix sequel of the beloved series, reprising their roles that will recur throughout the season, per Deadline. According to the outlet, the comedy series will consist of 10 half-hour episodes from showrunner and executive producer Felicia Pride, while Debbie Allen–who produced, directed, and acted in the original series–will executive produce and direct three episodes of the continuation, including the premiere.

In a statement about the show’s reprisal, Pride and Allen both shared their excitement over the team coming back together.

“A Different World is back!!! YAY!! We are over the moon to bring this much-anticipated sequel with our returning legacy stars Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy, Cree Summer, and Darryl M. Bell,” the pair said in a joint statement, per Deadline. “These beloved characters are returning in a major way that respects their history while engaging exciting storylines that are relevant to issues of today.” They continued, “Throughout the season, fans will have a chance to reunite with these O.G. characters and see how their lives have evolved into ‘A Different World.’ And as the story unfolds, there will be more cast surprises in store for longtime fans. We can’t wait for lovers of the show to experience this new chapter as a real continuation of the legacy show, and we’re excited to welcome new audiences to Hillman.”

The sequel series will center on Deborah Wayne (Maleah Joi Moon), the youngest daughter of Hillman College’s finest, Dwayne Wayne (Hardison) and Whitney Gilbert (Guy). As she starts her freshman year at their HBCU alma mater, Wayne finds the shadow of her parents difficult to escape, setting out to build her own legacy.

Summer returns as Freddie Brooks and Bell as Ron “Ronaldus” Johnson. The new cast also includes Alijah Kai as Rashida, Chibuikem Uche as Kojo, Cornell Young IV as Shaquille, Jordan Aaron Hall as Amir, and Kennedi Reece as Hazel.

Back in March, Netflix ordered a pilot for the highly anticipated sequel. The show received a series order last month.

The original A Different World, a spinoff of The Cosby Show, followed Denise Huxtable (Lisa Bonet) and her new classmates at Hillman College, a fictional historically Black college. Bonet exited after just one season, but the show continued with the leading cast of Guy, Hardison, Dawnn Lewis, Bell, Sinbad, Charnele Brown, Summer, and Glynn Turman.

Though Whitley was adamant she didn’t want children, she discovers she’s pregnant in the penultimate episode of the series, “When One Door Closes.” That’s when Dwayne reveals he’s accepted a job in Japan, where he and his wife will raise their family. Now, more than 30 years later, fans will get to see how everything played out.

The post Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, Cree Summer & Darryl M. Bell Will Reunite To Reprise Roles In ‘A Different World’ Sequel Series appeared first on Bossip.

Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, Cree Summer & Darryl M. Bell Will Reunite To Reprise Roles In ‘A Different World’ Sequel Series was originally published on bossip.com