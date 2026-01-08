Judge Questions Why Lindsey Halligan Is Still US Attorney

Source: Al Drago / Getty

Look, at some point, something has to be done about the fact that the administration of President Donald Trump just doesn’t believe any long-standing, constitutional rules apply to it.

The federal government is out here kidnapping foreign presidents and trying to deport legal immigrants with no real cause or due process; Trump thinks he can pardon election deniers convicted on state crimes; the White House is rewriting the events of Jan. 6 via documented propaganda, and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller thinks the U.S. is entitled to take over and plunder resources from any sovereign nation in its hemisphere just because President James Monroe said so more than 200 years ago.

Oh, and Lindsey Halligan, the woefully underqualified and demonstrably incompetent lawyer whom the Trump administration unlawfully appointed to serve as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, has apparently decided she’s still U.S. attorney, despite being told by the federal court system that she is not.

According to NBC News, on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge David Novak of Richmond issued a three-page order demanding to know why Halligan is still serving as U.S. attorney after U.S. District Judge Cameron Currie determined in November that she couldn’t legally serve in the role because she was not confirmed by the U.S. Senate, and the grace period for said confirmation had run out, which is why her criminal indictments against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James were ultimately dismissed. (Also, those cases were really dumb, meritless, and retaliatory, and they were only launched in the first place because Trump is a big, orange demon baby, who wants revenge against his political rivals, but can’t get it because he surrounded himself with stupid people.)

From NBC:

The judge’s order is unusual because he issued it on his own, not at the request of defense attorneys. It came in a case involving a carjacking and attempted bank robbery suspect who was indicted last month. Novak gave Halligan seven days to respond in writing “explaining the basis for … identification of herself as the United States Attorney, notwithstanding Judge Currie’s contrary ruling. She shall also set forth the reasons why this Court should not strike Ms. Halligan’s identification of herself as United States Attorney from the indictment in this matter.” The judge’s order goes on to say Halligan “shall further explain why her identification does not constitute a false or misleading statement.” Novak also alluded to potential disciplinary action and demanded that Halligan sign her response.

NBC noted that Halligan is also still being referred to as U.S. attorney by the Justice Department in official documents, which tracks, because, again, this administration just doesn’t care about the law, the Constitution, ethics, morals or general reality.

It’s the MAGA way.

