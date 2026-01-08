Renee Nicole Good: Trump Smears Fatal ICE Shooting Victim, Mayor Jacob Frey Orders ICE To ‘Get The F Out Of Minneapolis!’

Source: Anadolu / Getty

ICE fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, a mom of three, yesterday morning in Minneapolis, Minnesota, just a few blocks from where former police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd. The response to Good’s unwarranted killing has been similar in that thousands of people flooded the streets of Minneapolis and cities across America in protest. People have become accustomed to seeing Black and brown lives ended by state-sanctioned violence; however, Good’s death will likely be an awakening to some that this country’s “blue” bloodlust won’t be bound by gender, social status, and certainly not race.

If you are reading this as one of the newly awakened, welcome to the resistance.

Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey refused to filter himself when addressing the public about Good’s senseless killing.

“I do have a message for our community, our city, and I have a message for ice to ICE: get the f–k out of Minneapolis,” he said.

It should come as no surprise that Donald Trump and his league of obsequious bootlickers are working overtime to spin Good’s death as her fault. Here’s what he had to say via Truth Social in response:

“The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense,”

ICE is labeling Good’s attempt to flee the accosting agents an “act of domestic terrorism,” and they are being backed by narrative-spinning Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who alleged that Good was “stalking and impeding” immigration agents all day prior to the shooting.

According to CBS News, Illinois Congresswoman Robin Kelly says that she plans to file articles of impeachment against Noem on behalf of Good and all those who have been harmed by ICE.

“[Noem] has turned ICE into a rogue force, violating the Constitution, tearing families apart, and leaving death in her wake,” she wrote in part. “From Chicago to Minneapolis, her recklessness cost lives, including Renee Nicole Good. This isn’t just dangerous—it’s impeachable. I’m fighting back.”

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson also released a lengthy message responding to Good’s fatality.

Rest in peace, Renee Nicole Good. America mourns your death and curses those who enabled, supported, and lied on behalf of ICE.

