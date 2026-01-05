Terry Flenory Details BMF’s Rise, Rupture & Reckoning In Season Two Of STARZ ‘The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast’

BMF’s rise, rupture, and ultimate undoing return to the spotlight in a documentary that offers an unfiltered look at the criminal empire, this time in the words of one of the Flenory brothers.

STARZ announced Monday that part two of its docuseries The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast will premiere Friday, Jan. 16, with new episodes streaming weekly on Fridays across the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.

The six-episode season marks a pivotal chapter in the BMF saga, as Terry Flenory breaks his silence in his first-ever exclusive interview.

STARZ reports that over the course of the season, Terry offers rare insight into his role within the organization, his close bond with brother Demetrius “Meech” Flenory, and the “gradual fracture of their relationship as power struggles, paranoia, and mounting law-enforcement pressure pushed them apart.”

Continuing its deep dive into the rise and fall of the Black Mafia Family, the series traces how the brothers built one of the most notorious drug trafficking operations in American history.

Fueled by ambition, loyalty, and a shared vision, BMF expanded from Detroit into a national empire before rivalries, betrayals, and the weight of their decisions led to its collapse. The documentary revisits both the “mythology and the consequences surrounding BMF,” examining the lasting cultural imprint the organization left behind.

The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Shan Nicholson, who also serves as showrunner. Additional executive producers include Razan Ghalayini, Richard Perello, and Stacey Offman, with Khidija Rivera and Jessica Vale as co-executive producers and Kenyatta Steans as supervising producer. The series is produced for STARZ by Jigsaw Productions in association with G-Unit Film & Television.

Will YOU be watching The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast January 16 on STARZ?

