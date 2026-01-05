Engagement Ring Reveal: Taina Williams Proudly Parades Blinding Bling After G Herbo Proposal

While most people were busy making resolutions for 2026, G Herbo was busy making a commitment. The Chicago rapper decided to leave his bachelor days in 2025, kicking off the new year by officially proposing to his longtime partner, Taina Williams, and she couldn’t be happier about the blinding bling.

According to REVOLT, the engagement wasn’t just a casual moment; it was an intimate, star-studded affair held at the Brooklyn Chop House in Miami. Surrounded by a close-knit crew of family and friends, including Taina’s mother, Emily B, and fellow rapper Meek Mill, Herbo dropped to one knee as Ne-Yo’s “Champagne Life” set the mood in the background.

The proposal was a deeply emotional moment for the rapper, who has been vocal about his growth and the “trials and tribulations” he has faced over the years. Addressing Taina by her full name, Taina Dominique Williams, Herbo made it clear that she has been his anchor through his most turbulent chapters.

"You've been with me through all my trials and tribulations," Herbo told her during the heartfelt speech. "You are the most important thing in my life. Everything I've built, I've built for you and our family."

The next day, Herbo took to Instagram to share a recap of the night, calling it “one of the best days” of his life. In the caption, he joked that he finally “bossed up” and made Taina sign a “Death Row contract,” signaling that there’s no turning back now for G Herbo and Taina.

The ring, a massive sparkler from Pristine Jewelers, was the final touch on a night that marked a major turning point for the couple.

G Herbo & Taina Williams’ Relationship History

G Herbo and Taina have been an item since 2019 and already share two children: their son, Essex, and daughter, Emmy. Herbo also has an older son, Yosohn, from his previous relationship with Ari Fletcher.

G Herbo joins a slew of rappers who got down on one knee recently. Young Thug proposed to R&B singer Mariah the Scientist during her concert, while NLE Choppa put a ring on Erica Raven’s ring finger.

