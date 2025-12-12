Bishop David A. Porter Shares New Holiday Single “Finally Christmas”

Porter's music career started as a creative outlet and has grown into a ministry.

His two holiday songs balance joy and reverence, appealing to diverse listeners.

Porter emphasizes the importance of keeping faith central during the Christmas season.

As soon as the conversation began, Porter made it clear that this project was deeply personal. He explained that he wrote “Finally Christmas” with one goal in mind: spreading joy. The song, which his wife Hope Porter executive produced, was created to capture the excitement and warmth people feel as they wait for Christmas to arrive. According to Porter, the track leans into a smooth, jazz-inspired sound and is designed to feel classic and familiar, while still sounding fresh. He wanted it to be a song families could play year after year as part of their holiday traditions.

Erica Campbell noted that Porter’s path into gospel music might surprise some listeners, especially given his background in business and writing. Porter shared that music has always been part of his life. He grew up singing in the choir and has been writing music for decades, but he did not begin releasing songs publicly until his mid-fifties. What started as a creative outlet turned into something much bigger. Porter revealed that he has written close to 100 songs and feels energized by finally sharing them with the world.

In addition to “Finally Christmas,” Porter also released a second holiday single titled “The Announcement.” While the two songs live in the same season, they serve different purposes. “Finally Christmas” focuses on the anticipation and celebration surrounding the holiday, complete with a medley of beloved Christmas favorites at the end. “The Announcement,” on the other hand, takes on a more classical and reverent tone. Porter described it as majestic, centered on the birth of Jesus Christ and the true meaning of the season. Together, the two songs balance joy and reflection, making them easy additions to any Christmas playlist.

The conversation also touched on Porter’s ministry work. From prison outreach to street evangelism and now leading XL Church in Bowie, Maryland, his journey has been rooted in service. When asked what message of hope he wanted to leave with listeners, Porter kept it simple and direct. He reminded everyone that Jesus Christ is the reason for the season and emphasized the importance of keeping faith at the center of life, especially during the holidays. He also praised Get Up Mornings for continuing to uplift and inspire listeners through messages of love and encouragement.

Before wrapping up, Porter shared how fans can stay connected with him. His music is available on all major streaming platforms under the name David A. Porter Sr., and he remains active on social media, inviting listeners to follow his journey and ministry.

With “Finally Christmas” and “The Announcement,” Pastor David A. Porter offers music that celebrates the joy, meaning, and spiritual foundation of the holiday season. His story is a reminder that it is never too late to step into a calling and share your gifts with the world.

