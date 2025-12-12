Source: Chung Sung-Jun / Getty

Oh. My. GOD. President Donald Trump is the most annoying kind of racist.

There is no brand of anti-Black bigot that is as obnoxious as the anti-Black bigot who pivots to “Black friend” caucasity whenever it’s socially or politically convenient for them. And that’s all we’ve ever gotten from President “Look at my African American over here” Trump.

During a Tuesday night rally in Mt. Pocono, Pennsylvania, Trump delivered a speech — if you can call what he did on that stage a “speech” — that was supposedly an address to Americans’ concerns about a word he hates and also seemingly just discovered, “affordability.” But instead of staying focused on the issue that even has 37% of his own constituents questioning his leadership, he spent most of his time boasting about his many non-accomplishments, badmouthing immigrants from “sh*thole countries,” randomly attacking President Joe Biden, as usual, and declaring that “Black people love me” in a speech that had nothing to do with us in particular.

“Let me tell you — Black people love Trump. I got the biggest vote. I got the biggest vote with Black people. They know a scam better than anybody!” Don, the Delusional, claimed.

First of all, I don’t know why Trump insists on telling the most easily fact-checked lies in the history of nonsense that only people whose family tree is a wreath would believe. The exit polls were clear in 2024. Former VP Kamala Harris got 86% of the Black vote, which is only one point down from the 87% Biden got. In both races, Trump got roughly 12%, and he has spent his entire second term thus far eroding that sliver of Black support.

Secondly, I really need this grand wizard of a president to stop pretending he hasn’t dedicated his second term to addressing white grievance, spreading hate speech against Somalis and Haitians, barring Black South Africans from migrating here while welcoming their white counterparts with open arms, ensuring that his anti-DEI war relegates us to whatever he thinks “Black jobs” are, stiffing HBCUs on funding, sending the military into our cities against the will of residents and that of city and state leaders, and lying about largely fictitious rises in crime to justify it.

In fact, when Trump was finalizing his plans to send the National Guard into Chicago, unidentified Black women — including “a force of Black women” he saw on TV, and “beautiful Black women in MAGA hats” — are practically begging him to send troops to Chicago. It’s almost as if Don, the Declining, is completely unaware that Black women are, by a large margin, the demographic that voted against him the most three times at an average of 92%.

Last year, while Trump was still campaigning and drowning in legal woes and indictments, he spoke at the Black Conservative Federation Gala in South Carolina, where the guy who spearheaded the propaganda-reliant attack on critical race theory said Black voters will align with him because he, too, has faced injustice at the hands of our legal system.

“I got indicted for nothing, for something that is nothing,” Trump said at the time. “And a lot of people said that’s why the Black people like me, because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as I’m being discriminated against. It’s been pretty amazing but possibly, maybe, there’s something there.”

Here’s what I wrote about his speech at the time:

White people stereotyping non-white people is just garden-variety American racism that Black people are so used to that we barely wince at it anymore. But this right here is a particularly manipulative form of racism that should be likened to a slave master gaslighting slaves by pretending to share in their lack of freedom. Again, Trump is the orangey-white nationalist who made CRT-bashing popular with Republicans and white conservatives. He also issued an executive order banning diversity training in the workplace during his presidency, and even now, he’s promising to end all DEI programs across America if he’s elected again. So, out of one side of his neck, Trump is pretending to find common ground with Black people because we “have been hurt so badly and discriminated against,” and out of the other side, he’s promising to put an end to every effort to correct racial discrimination, which he has always denied or downplayed the existence of until now when it benefits his campaign.

And he’s doing the exact same thing this time around.

In his more recent speech, Trump says Black people “know a scam better than anybody,” which would imply that, on some level, he’s fully aware of how marginalized we are. Yet, this year, Trump has made it a priority for his MAGA-fied Department of Justice to undo what little racial progress was achieved under Biden.

Oh, wait — here’s what I previously wrote about that:

I didn’t even mention the DOJ investigating Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson for hiring too many Black people, or the fact that Trump is leaving it to himself and other white conservatives to decide how much Black history is too much Black history, or the fact that, last week, it was revealed that, under this administration, the National Park Service will cut Martin Luther King’s Birthday and Juneteenth, two holidays honoring Black history, from its list of free entrance days next year.

Even if it were true that Black people love Trump, which it demonstrably is not, the president has made it abundantly clear that he does not love us.

So, please, for the love of all things holy, keep us out of your butthole-shaped mouth.

Black People Don’t Love You, Trump, And You Don’t Love Black People was originally published on newsone.com