‘Live Wire’ Premieres With Lola Brooke

When the title of Hip-Hop Wired’s latest digital interview series is LIVE WIRE, it makes perfect sense to have an artist who embodies that type of energy to kick things off. And Lola Brooke doesn’t disappoint, as she sat down with The Morning Hustle host Lore’l as the focus of the premiere episode.

Lore’l didn’t waste any time highlighting the “Neighborhood Hero” rapper’s fearlessness. “You know what I’m happy about? That you ain’t fall out these damn cars you’ve been hanging out of,” she said as a clip of Lola Brooke’s latest video played, featuring her rhyming while hanging out of the back of a Cadillac Escalade.

Lola laughed as Lore’l called her a “daredevil”, replying: “My mom’s called me that all the time and I’ll be trying to like, ease up on it. But something in the back of my head be like…’Do it. Do it.’”

The conversation turned to the hit single, “Invest” off of her latest EP, iIght Bet!! and what she feels is the heart of it. “I feel like in the world right now, everybody is so into being financially taken care of,” she began. “But mentally, spiritually, emotionally that’s what I need first before that. Because, I could do a lot of things for myself. So I’m looking forward to be loved on.”

Lola Brooke also opened up about her creative process. “Do you write, or are you always off the top?”, Lore’l asked.

“I do both,” Lola replied. “So I would start off freestyling, I find my pocket. Then i go in and write if I have to. Sometimes, I go straight through, but I go back in and then I start writing from what I freestyle.”

The Bedford-Stuyvesant native also playfully had it out with Lore’l over stacking rules in Uno, and shared how she got the iconic Mary J. Blige to clear the sample forming the basis for “Pain”, confessing she agonized over making sure that song was tight. “I’m like, girl, you got to come through because they’re going to come down your throat if you don’t. These are the goats. And Mary is the goat.”



Check out the entire episode of Live Wire with Lola Brooke above. Watch her perform “Pain” exclusively for HHW below.

