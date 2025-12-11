Frezja Matisse Baker: Black North Carolina Mother Disappears After Dropping Son With Family A Week Ago

Source: CHARLOTTE-MECKLENBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT / CMPD

Often, when Black women and girls go missing, mainstream media fails to cover them in the same way that they do when white, blonde, blue-eyed women and girls are. It usually becomes the duty of Black media and social media users to amplify the message and help keep people aware. Fortunately, this story appears to be picking up traction in the news cycle.

According to People, a Black 31-year-old North Carolina mother named Frezja Matisse Baker has been missing for a week, and police are actively investigating her disappearance. Baker was reportedly last seen on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, dropping off her 2-year-old son at her grandparents’ home at 1323 Lasalle Street in Charlotte at 9:52 p.m. She was driving a gray-blue 2004 Honda Accord, wearing a temporary South Carolina license plate that reads HBL5984A. That vehicle has also not been found. The family also says that Baker was not alone; she was with a man described only as “an associate.”

Frezja’s brother, Fred Baker, says that she called him around 10:30 p.m. that evening to notify him that she was about an hour away and has not been heard from since then.

“My sister never came home,” Fred told the outlet. “She always come home to check on her kid.”

Frezja is a 5-foot-4 Black woman who weighs approximately 180 pounds. At the time she was last seen, she was wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt with the “Panthers” written on it in white and blue font. Additionally, she was wearing dark leggings, white shoes, and a black purse with a gold strap.

“I just want my baby home, I just want her home, I just want her home, in good health and good, that’s all,” Frezja’s mother said.

If anyone has any information whatsoever about Frezja, the man she was with, or the location of her vehicle, you are advised to contact the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department immediately.

