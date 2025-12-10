Former RHOSLC Star Jen Shah Released from Jail After Serving 33 Months For Telemarketing Fraud

Jen Shah released from federal prison, transferred to community confinement.

Shah apologized for hurting victims, committed to paying $6.5M in restitution.

Shah's husband and two sons have stood by her throughout incarceration.

Jen Shah has officially been released from prison.

The former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star left the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, in the early hours of Wednesday, Dec. 10, according to reports from PEOPLE. Shah, 52, has been incarcerated since Feb. 17, 2023, for her role in a long-running nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme.

Where Shah headed after her release is currently confidential. The outlet reports the reality star could either have been released to her home or transferred to a halfway house to complete the remaining portion of her sentence under supervision.

“We can confirm that Jennifer Shah transferred on December 10, 2025, from the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan to community confinement overseen by the Bureau of Prisons’ (BOP) Phoenix Residential Reentry Management (RRM) Office,” a BOP spokesperson told People. “Community confinement means the inmate is in either home confinement or a Residential Reentry Center (RRC, or halfway house). For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not disclose an individual’s specific location while in community confinement.”

Shah and her assistant, Stuart Smith, were arrested in March 2021 for allegedly targeting thousands of individuals in a nationwide fraud scheme. Both were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering, the former of which Shah pled guilty to in July 2022.

“I am sorry. My actions have hurt innocent people,” the Real Housewives alum said at her sentencing in 2023. “I want to apologize by saying, I am doing all I can to earn the funds to pay restitution.”

Shah was sentenced to six and a half years in prison and surrendered herself on Feb. 17, 2023. Her sentence was later reduced several times, which the Bureau of Prisons attributed to good behavior, participation in prison programming, and financial payments she has begun making to victims. She has been ordered to pay $6.5 million in restitution.

Throughout her time in jail, Jen’s husband, University of Utah football coach Sharrieff “Coach” Shah, has stood by his wife. Together, they share two sons: Sharrieff Jr, 31, and Omar, 22.

In February 2024, Jen wrote a personal letter to PEOPLE reflecting on the first year of her sentence, describing the “unrelenting” pain of being away from her family. She continued, saying she found humility and perspective in the stories of other women at FPC Bryan and wrote that her faith, daily prayer, and therapy helped her stay grounded through incarceration.

“I am most grateful for the aspects of my life that have never left me: my family and faith,” she wrote. “In my daily prayers, I ask God for the courage to realize I am worthy of a second chance … I am finding the courage to set my fear and guilt aside.”

