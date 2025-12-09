Janice Combs Claps Back At Abuse Accusations Made In ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’ Documentary

Janice Combs denies abuse allegations against son Diddy in doc

50 Cent’s ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’ documentary is the talk of the Internet and social media right now. The eye-opening Netflix series shed new light (to many) on the deaths of Tupac and Biggie, while peeling back the veil on Diddy’s upbringing, the rise of Bad Boy Records and the recent legal trial with Cassie Ventura. A childhood friend of Diddy alleged his mother Janice Combs was abusive. Former Bad Boys co-founder Kirk Burrowes claimed he saw Diddy assault his mother following the celebrity basketball game that left nine people dead. There were dozens of damaging accusations made, but those in particular garnered a reaction from Janice, who released a statement denouncing she was abusive or sustained abuse at her son’s hands.

“I am writing this statement to correct some of the lies presented in the Netflix, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, released on December 2, 2025,” she told Deadline. “These inaccuracies regarding my son Sean’s upbringing and family life is intentionally done to mislead viewers and further harm our reputation. The allegations stated by Mr. Kirk Burrows that my son slapped me while we were conversing after the tragic City College events on December 28, 1991, are inaccurate and patently false.” She continued, “That was a very sad day for all of us,” Combs says of the NYC incident of an overly packed event promoted by her son at a school gym that led to the death of nine people and saw almost 30 injured.”

Addressing the accusations her son assaulted her, she said, “Moreover, the allegations stated by Mr. Kirk Burrows that my son slapped me while we were conversing after the tragic City College events on December 28, 1991, are inaccurate and patently false. That was a very sad day for all of us. For him to use this tragedy and incorporate fake narratives to further his prior failed and current attempt to gain what was never his, Bad Boy Records is wrong, outrageous and past offensive.

Janice Combs wasn’t the only Comb’s family member who clapped back at the documentary. Misa Hylton, the mother of Justin Combs, and iconic stylist took to Instagram to shut down a paternity rumors addressed in the documentary and made by Diddy’s former security guard Gene Deal. Several former associates of Diddy alluded that Anthony “Wolf” Jones might by Justin’s “real” father.

“The harassment my son and I have been dealing with because of things implied by Gene Deal and stated in a recent Netflix documentary has been heartbreaking,” she wrote. “The truth is: the public is being misled about me and my child,” she wrote. “The saddest thing is that none of this affects the people spreading it — it only hurts me and my son.” Misa has now deleted the post but her words have been felt. Deal responded to Misa, saying, “And my whole thing about it is, Misa, how am I harassing you? I’ve never harassed you. I’ve always been a protector of you so far, until now.” He also claimed it wasn’t his responsibility to verify or deny rumors involving Anthony “Wolf” Jones. “Misa is mad at me and upset with me because I didn’t clarify that. It wasn’t for me to clarify. Misa, I ain’t harassed you not one time.”

