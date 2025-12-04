7 Gifts To Get For The Person That Has Everything

It’s so hard shopping for that person who says every year that they don’t want anything, or better yet, they already have everything.

Usually when this happens, you probably need to think outside the box for something less practical but more unique to the person you are shopping for. Not saying that a cozy blanket or a nifty mug aren’t awesome gifts— but maybe the person you’re shopping for stands on their feet a lot and could use a new foot massager, or maybe your foodie friend wouldn’t mind a subscription to try new foreign snacks each month.

So, if you’re shopping for the person who has it all this Christmas, here is a list of a few unique gifts that could bring them some cheer this holiday season.