Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Just a few months ago it seemed like things might’ve been fizzling out between Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion when Klay didn’t seem too interested in answering questions about his Hip-Hop hottie. But such notions have seemingly been put to rest, as the NBA player just made quite the gesture via his boat.

Over Thanksgiving weekend, Klay Thompson reiterated just how much love he has for his woman by revealing that he named his prized boat the “SS Stallion” after his Grammy award-winning wifey. With Megan posing alongside the boat, one can understand why Klay would go to such lengths to remind everyone he’s spoken for both on land and on sea. If he names a plane after her, he might be off the market forreal-forreal, ladies.

Needless to say, fans took to the comments to praise the NBA player for going to such lengths to demonstrate just how much Megan Thee Stallion means to him, and while some haters were quick to label him a “simp,” others congratulated the couple for holding each other down commenting things like “There is no couple I am currently rooting harder for than this one.”

The big reveal came just days after Megan Thee Stallion showed everyone how she got down in the kitchen on Thanksgiving for her man and the family, as she whipped up a stellar meal that would make any man proud.

Y’all just know Pardison Fontaine somewhere punching air or something. Just sayin’.

What do y’all think about Klay Thompson naming his boat after Megan Thee Stallion? Simp or pimp sh*t? Do y’all think they’ll stand the test of time? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Klay Thompson Names His Boat After Megan Thee Stallion, Obviously was originally published on hiphopwired.com