John P. Kee Discusses New Album and Overcoming Health Battles

Legendary gospel artist Pastor John P. Kee joined Erica Campbell and Griff for an uplifting conversation, sharing updates on his powerful testimony, new music, and his enduring ministry. The multi-award-winning singer, brought his signature energy and spirit to the show, leaving listeners inspired by his resilience and unwavering faith.

Pastor John P. Kee’s remarkable journey of overcoming significant health battles, including cancer and a flesh-eating infection. He shared how these trials reshaped his perspective and strengthened his belief that God can do anything. Now back on the road and performing, Pastor John P. Kee expressed his joy in reconnecting with people and hearing their testimonies of faith. This experience of shared victory is a powerful reminder of God’s goodness and grace for the entire community.



Pastor Kee also discussed his latest project, “Throwback and Evening with John P. Kee, Part One,” which was released today. He explained that the album was inspired by fans who consistently requested his classic hits at concerts. Initially focused on writing new material, Kee embraced the desire of his audience, revisiting beloved songs like “Greater” and “Jesus is Real.” He humorously mentioned that his “Church Medley” was a staple on his projects to ensure “Grandma” would love the record. The new album allows him to give the people what they want while celebrating the songs that have defined his incredible career.

Beyond his music, Pastor Kee revealed another one of his passions: visual art. He has created nearly 500 pieces of artwork and has started sharing them with fans while on tour. This artistic expression is another way he shares the love of God. For fans eager to follow his journey, get tour information, and download the new album, Pastor John P. Kee can be found across social media platforms. His return is a testament to God’s healing power and a blessing to the body of Christ.

