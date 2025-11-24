Source: Kaitlyn Morris / Getty

Michael Jordan may be retired, but his trash-talking is still active.

Bow Wow shares a funny story online about how the NBA Goat still gets on his case every time he sees him. Tagging his homie Marcus Jordan, who also just so happens to be MJ’s son, asking him why his pops is always getting on him:

“Yo Marcus you my bro, and I know OG is the GOAT, but your pops been trash talking me and punching me for years. He don’t even call me by name. Just “short sh*t.”

In the video, you see the Bulls legend hit Bow Weezy with a playful two-piece after flicking up with his son. Marcus replied to the story, laughing, confirming that it’s all love from the Jordan household. Earlier this year, the Like You rapper revealed how locked in he’s been with the Jordan family.

Love TV One? Get more! Join the TV One Newsletter Thank you! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Spending a lot of nights having sleepovers with Marcus, regular teenager shenanigans. Also sharing a story on how he walked into MJ’s crib with an Allen Iverson jersey on, and he demanded he throw it away. On the flipside, he went home with some new Jumpman apparel so the GOAT definitely didn’t leave him hanging.

Also, earlier in the year, Bow Wow celebrated 20 years of “Let Me Hold You” on March 11th by performing it on Hip-Hop Wired. Yes, it’s been 20 years since he dropped this classic record.

Since then, he’s dropped his latest single, “Use Me” with R&B legend and frequent collaborator Chris Brown.

Bow Wow Says Michael Jordan Trolls Him By Using “Short Sh*t” Instead Of His Name was originally published on hiphopwired.com