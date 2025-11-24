Fa La La La FUN! TV One 2025 Holiday Programming Lineup

We’re having a lot of “Fa La La La Fun” all-season long with a slate of feel-good holiday movies, fan-favorite sitcoms and original series! Who’s ready?

Join TV One as we ring in the holidays and celebrate with the following original programming, and of course some classics! Keep reading to check out what you can expect on TV One from Thanksgiving weekend through the month of December!

To kick things off… spend your Thanksgiving holiday with your family AND your favorite friend group! TV One is bringing you all the laughs and love with a marathon of Living Single all-day long starting at 6a/5c.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the TV One Newsletter Thank you! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Then, you don’t want to miss our weekend-long Christmas Belles movie marathon starring some of our favorite ladies, starting on Black Friday.

The marathon starts with The Christmas Aunt at 8a/7c! Starring Keshia Knight Pulliam, Rebecca Miller returns home to Tennessee two weeks before Christmas, but the last thing she expects is to reconnect with her childhood best friend.

The talented Kyla Pratt tars as Sadie in The Christmas Pact! Can best friends fall in love? That’s the question Sadie and Ben will answer as they keep the spirit of Christmas and the magic of their childhood pact alive. Catch that story next at 10a/9c!

Keshia Knight Pulliam also returns as the star of Radio Christmas! When her Philadelphia radio station is closed for repairs for the holidays, DJ Kara Porter is forced to broadcast from the small town of Bethlehem. Tune in at 12p/11c!

Tatyana Ali stars as Belle Williams in Jingle Belle! As a successful jingle writer, Belle is cajoled into returning to her hometown to write a song for the 50th anniversary of the annual Christmas Eve concert. That’s at 2p/1c!

As we enter December, tune in to TV One every Sunday starting at 5p/4c for a block of holiday movies. Then the fun continues Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with movies all-day long!

Keep reading for a detailed December lineup!

Sunday, Dec. 7 (starting at 5p/4c)

Radio Christmas (2019)

Jingle Belle (2018)

You Can’t Fight Christmas (2017 – TV One Original)

Sunday, Dec. 14 (starting at 5p/4c)

Jingle Belle (2018)

The Christmas Aunt (2020)

Coins for Christmas (2018 – TV One Original)

Sunday, Dec. 21 (starting at 5p/4c)

Someday at Christmas (2021 – TV One Original)

The Christmas Pact (2018)

Radio Christmas (2019 – TV One Original)

Christmas Eve (starting at 6a/5c)

Radio Christmas (2019)

Second Chance Christmas (2014 – TV One Original)

Someday at Christmas (2021 – TV One Original)

Miss Me This Christmas (2017 – TV One Original)

You Can’t Fight Christmas (2017 – TV One Original)

The Christmas Aunt (2020)

Jingle Belle (2018)

The Christmas Pact (2018)

Radio Christmas (2019)

Dear Santa I Need A Date (2019 – TV One Original)

Christmas Day (starting at 6a/5c)

A Christmas Blessing (2013 – TV One Original)

Jingle Belle (2018)

The Christmas Aunt (2020)

The Christmas Pact (2018)

Radio Christmas (2019)

Merry Wishmas (2018 – TV One Original)

A Royal Family Christmas (2015 – TV One Original)

Christmas Dilemma (2020 – TV One Original)

Someday at Christmas (2021 – TV One Original)

Christmas Swap (2016 – TV One Original)

Then, to round out the holiday programming, we’re closing out the year with a special UNSUNG marathon. We dug in the archives, so be sure to catch great episodes through the years from your favorite artists over two days.

Saturday, Dec. 27 (starting at 6a/5c)

The Emotions

The Jones Girls

Shannon

Cheryl Pepsii Riley

Regina Belle

Vesta Williams

Angela Bofill

Angela Winbush

Ray Parker Jr.

David Ruffin

Tammi Terrell

Switch

Debarge

Phyllis Hyman

Rick James

Con Funk Shun

Klymaxx

The Sylvers

The Jets

Midnight Starr

Yarbrough & Peoples

Sunday, Dec. 28 (starting at 6a/5c)

Clark Sisters

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Marvin Sapp

Hezekiah Walker

Shirley Murdock

Chuckii Booker

Morris Day

Alexander O’Neal & Cherrelle

Bobby Caldwell

Al Jarreau

Sugarhill Gang

Roxanne Shante

Monie Love

Das EFX

Christopher Williams

Silk

Dru Hill

Xscape

Chante Moore

Kenny Lattimore

The Chi-Lites