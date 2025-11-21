ASAP Ferg Breaks Down The ASAP Rocky, Kendrick Lamar & Drake Drama

Source: John Nacion / Getty

A$AP Ferg shows the Hip-Hop game a level of empathy that deserves to be studied.

In a recent interview, he kept it real about the A$AP Mob and Kendrick Lamar’s relationships with Drake. Let’s take it back to 2012; the Canadian rapper was coming off the success of his fan-favorite album, Take Care. Kendrick Lamar was picking up steam with Section.80. You heard right, Kenny hadn’t even blessed the world with good kid, m.A.A.d city. Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky had just dropped his debut project, LIVE.LOVE.A$AP.

Drizzy already had a head start in the game, signing to Lil Wayne as the Young Money prince. So when tour time came, he chose to bring both Rocky and Lamar with him.

Years later, on “4pm in Calabasas,” he revealed that decision-makers around him didn’t want him to bring them as supporting acts. Drake still went with his gut: “When they told me take an R&B n*gga on the road and I told ‘em no and drew for Kendrick and Rocky. I tried to make the right choices with the world watching.”

Fast forward to today, and both the West Coast and Harlem MCs find themselves on bad terms with The Boy. After diss tracks, lawsuits, and even a Super Bowl performance, A$AP Ferg, one of the Mob’s core members, shared his perspective on all the tension.

He compared the situation to family dynamics:

“I feel like that’s kind of natural, though, because even when you think about the family dynamic, little brother, big brother things. A lot of the times, a little brother want to grow up and prove himself and not be under the wings of the big brother.”

The Plain Jane rapper also added that all three (Rocky, Kendrick, and Drake) were still becoming who they really are when they first met:

“A lot of the times, where we start is not who we really are. We’re still growing into the person we are. The K.Dot that was on the tour, or the Drake that was on tour, or the Rocky that was on tour, or the Ferg that was on tour, is not that same person. We were still learning ourselves during that time, so when you grow, you can’t expect for the relationship to be the same.”



Despite the back-and-forth that’s played through the music in recent times, the Trap Lord offered a different, more human perspective on the beef.

