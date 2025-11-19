Viral Violence: Pregnant Chicago Mother, Corshawnda Hatter, & 9-Year-Old Son Brutally Attacked By Students Near Elementary School

Source: onurdongel / Getty

Violence in Chicago has long been a popular pretextual headline for racist right-wing news outlets; this is not one of those headlines. This, sadly, is one of the most heartbreaking and infuriating stories about Chicago that we’ve ever had to report, and the woman at the center of it is speaking out.

According to ABC 7 Chicago, a viral video of a Black mother, 33-year-old Corshawnda Hatter, and her 9-year-old son being beaten, bruised, and bloodied by a horde of children outside of Orville T. Bright Elementary School has been shared tens of thousands of times on Facebook alone. The incident took place on the far South Side of the city and has led to disgusted and outraged reactions on social media.

Warning: The following video is disturbing.

Following the attack, both mother and son were taken to the hospital and listed in serious condition. News of the violence spread so far that Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson addressed it publicly.

“Oh wow, it’s just awful. Absolutely, just gut-wrenching. It’s appalling,” Johnson said per ABC 7. “By far, the most difficult video that I’ve ever watched. The pain and the suffering that that family endured was quite horrific.”

He continued:

“That there’s accountability, but there’s also something very disturbing about children carrying out such a violent act, that there’s clearly a need for some intervention there, as well.”

The mother and her son have been temporarily relocated for their safety.

Several parents of the children participating in the attack seemingly uploaded videos to social media, holding their sons and daughters accountable and issuing apologies.

At this time, no one has been arrested or criminally charged, but Chicago police are questioning students, and an investigation is ongoing. Chicago Public Schools are involved to ensure that Hatter and her children are supported during his traumatic time.

Several members of the community and Hatter’s family showed up to Bright Elementary to demand accountability from the police, the school, and most importantly, the parents.

During the public show of support for Hatter, she told reporters and the community what happened.

“They followed my son and hit my son first, then they dragged me in the grass and pulled my baby’s hair,” said Hatter. “I appreciate everyone. I’m thankful for everyone who came out here today.”

Hatter’s sister, Dhawnaca Alexander, told ABC 7:

“It’s just an outrage. We got to do better as parents, as a community and as a school. And maybe this could have been prevented if school would have helped out more, if the principal would have stepped up,”

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes public.

