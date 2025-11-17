Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

Jordyn Woods just secured the title of “Best Gift Giver Ever” this week – and it’s not officially the holiday season yet. This week, her man Karl-Anthony Towns hit the big 3–0. Jordyn marked the moment with a birthday surprise that had the entire internet tearing up. Forget luxury cars and flashy jewelry, the model-entrepreneur got Karl-Anthony something a little more personal.

And judging by Karl’s reaction – and Jordyn’s comments section – she delivered.

Keep scrolling for the full story behind the gift – from the childhood memory that inspired it, to Karl’s reaction, to the steps Jordyn took to bring it all together.

Jordyn Woods Gifts Karl-Anthony Towns A Literal Childhood Memory For His Birthday

Jordyn – the ultimate WAG – shared Karl-Anthony’s gift and how it came to be on November 15 in celebration of his birthday. According to Jordyn, earlier this summer Karl-Anthony asked her a casual question: if she could drive any car for a day, what would it be?

Love TV One? Get more! Join the TV One Newsletter Thank you! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

When he answered the same question, he didn’t name a luxury model or anything extravagant. Instead, he mentioned the car his mother drove when he was a child — a car he adored because it reminded him of her.

Jordyn took note of his answer and made a plan.

She went on a months-long mission to find that exact car. She tracked it down, had it shipped across the country, got it repaired and restored, and made sure it looked as close to the original as possible. On his birthday, she revealed it with a big read bow.

Karl’s response was everything. “This is so fire. This is the best day ever,” he said in an IG video.

Jordyn Woods & Karl-Anthony Towns Got Closer When Karl-Anthony’s Mother Died

Fans of the couple immediately understood why this gesture was so adorable. Besides being thoughtful, it reflected their relationship overall.

Karl lost his mother during the pandemic. He talks about his mother often, and how his relationship with Jordyn changed during this time of loss.

So when she surprised him with something so connected to his mother, it hit different. And we are here for it. Jordyn and Karl-Anthony are just so cute together – and continue to show through moments like this how much they don’t play about each other.

Happy 30th birthday to Karl-Anthony Towns! And, Jordyn? You did that.

RELATED: Representing For Her Man! Jordyn Woods’ Best Courtside NY Knicks Looks

Jordyn Woods’ Heartfelt Birthday Gift To Karl-Anthony Towns Has Fans In Their Feelings was originally published on hellobeautiful.com