Celebrity

Tyler, The Creator Announces Camp Flog Gnaw Is Postponed As Storms Rain Down On Los Angeles

Published on November 14, 2025

Tyler, The Creator’s music festival, Camp Flog Gnaw, has been pushed to next weekend.

2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Camp Flog Gnaw was set to go down at Dodgers Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15 and Sunday, Nov. 16. With a storm moving over the city and rainy weather expected for the next week, all eyes were on Tyler to set the record straight about the festival’s status. And, after promising an update on Friday the day prior, the rapper took to Instagram to reveal the festival had been pushed back.

“Due to the fact this storm became an atmospheric rain torrential downpour we had 2 choices – cancel or move to next weekend. we chose the latter,” he wrote in a statement on Nov. 14. “We understand this is not ideal so we will offer refunds. for everyone else we will see you next weekend.”

The second slide of Tyler’s post features an updated poster with the names of performers who will reportedly still be able to make the festival. The list includes A$AP Rocky, Childish Gambino, Doechii, T-Pain, Clipse, Earl Sweatshirt, and Tyler, The Creator himself.

Certain performers, including Clairo, have been removed from the lineup.

Tyler, The Creator Announces Camp Flog Gnaw Is Postponed As Storms Rain Down On Los Angeles was originally published on bossip.com

