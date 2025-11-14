Trump Administration Tries To Quash Vote On Epstein Files

Source: Samuel Corum / Getty

When it comes to the controversy surrounding President Donald Trump’s ties to late billionaire sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein, Trump and his administration are behaving the way children do when they’ve been caught lying, but they’re way too invested in the lie to do anything but double down more and more desperately. They’re in the media, kicking and screaming about how innocent Trump is, and how the Democrat bullies are just picking on him, but they’re also whining about the release of any documents that might contain the truth, whatever the truth is.

If Trump is so innocent, why is his administration trying to pressure congressional Republicans to vote against the release of Epstein files?

From the Guardian:

Donald Trump has cranked up his intense pressure campaign on congressional Republicans to oppose the full release of the justice department’s files related to Jeffrey Epstein, before a crucial and long-awaited House vote on the matter next week that many Republicans are expected to support. The bombshell release on Wednesday of scores of Epstein’s emails has shone a spotlight on the president’s long history of involvement with the notorious sex trafficker, including revelations that he knew more about Epstein’s conduct than he previously let on. On Friday morning, as the uproar continued, Trump declared that he would instead ask the Department of Justice to investigate Epstein’s ties with Democrats, not Republicans, singling out Bill Clinton, Larry Summers and Reid Hoffman. Trump also paradoxically referred to the “Epstein hoax” and called it a “scam”. It is expected that dozens of Republicans will vote for Republican Thomas Massie and Democrat Ro Khanna’s discharge petition, which demands the Department of Justice release all of its investigative files on Epstein within 30 days.

So, just to recap: Trump says the entire Epstein scandal is a “hoax,” but he also wants to waste the DOJ’s time by having it investigate the “scam” in a fishing expedition for Democrats who are no longer in power that the administration can tie to the thing that is supposed to be a “scam” and “hoax.”

Basically, Donald Trump is out here trying to make a federal case out of, “I know you are, but what am I?”

Meanwhile, the White House is looking at House Republicans with the stink eye and basically telling them: “Don’t vote to release the files! Why would you even do that? It’s so stupid! They’re stupid! You’re stupid, and anyway I’M GOING TO TELL MY MOM!!!“

According to CNN, top Trump administration officials summoned Rep. Lauren Boebert — one of four House Republicans who decided to be broken clocks for once and signed the discharge petition — to a meeting in the White House Situation Room with U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel to discuss her and her colleagues’ demand that the Epstein files be released.

Again, it’s like Trump stole money from his teacher’s purse and now he’s trying to convince his classmates not to tell.

Unfortunately for Trump, there’s probably not much he can do to stop the vote from happening. As we reported last month, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson effectively delayed the Epstein vote by refusing to swear in the new Democratic Rep. Adelita Grijalva while the government shutdown, which lasted nearly two months, was still ongoing. Grijalva would be the deciding 218th vote. But the shutdown ended this week, and the freshman congresswoman was sworn in on Wednesday, so now the vote is likely coming whether the president likes it or not.

This week, we reported that the House Oversight Committee released emails in which Epstein said explicitly that Trump “spent hours at my house,” and that he “knew about the girls” who were being abused on his island. Epstein’s email discussions also heavily implied that while Trump didn’t participate in the abuse of young women and girls, he absolutely knew about it and remained silent.

The revelation gave the controversy a fresh jump start. I mean, non-MAGA people were still commenting, “release the files” on pretty much any news story related to the president, but the Epstein debacle had just fallen out of the everyday news cycle long enough for Trump to get a breather on the scandal that has plagued his second term.

Yep, the poor president with predator pals to match his predator past just can’t catch a break.

Poor, little guy.

If Trump Is Innocent, Why Is His Administration Fighting So Hard To Block The Release Of The Epstein Files? was originally published on newsone.com