Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party

GQ’s Men of the Year issue is celebrating 30 years.

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood put on their best ’90s fit and made their way to the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles for GQ’s Men of the Year party. Held on Thursday, Nov. 13, the theme of the party was Party Like It’s 1995, prompting stars to show out in some extravagant silk shirts, velvet tailoring, leather jackets, and, of course, archival fashion.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Men of the Year, the magazine held a party with a throwback “’90s Hollywood” dress code and a musical performance from MJ Lenderman. Honorees Hailey Bieber, Sydney Sweeney, Oscar Isaac, Stephen Colbert, Seth Rogen, and Clipse were all in attendance, along with a slew of other celebrities and fashionistas.

Halle Bailey was in the building, sparkling in a gold strapless gown and glowy makeup.

According to reports from Variety, guests were treated to “caviar bumps, martinis, and roaming trays stacked with mini grilled cheeses and bite-size sliders.” There aren’t many details about what went down once the party started, but red carpet photos prove that stars were fully immersed in the theme of the evening, celebrating 30 years of MOTY by taking a trip back to the ’90s.

Peep more photos of attendees at the big bash after the flip.

