Newsletter
Today's Schedule
12:00PM Fatal Attraction
1:00PM For My Man
2:00PM For My Man
Close
Music

Tevin Campbell Gems To Listen To That Go Beyond ‘Can We Talk’

10 Tevin Campbell Gems To Listen To That Go Beyond ‘Can We Talk’

For the singer's 49th birthday, we highlight several soulful tracks that we believe are just as good (if not better) than "Can We Talk" that every R&B fan should know.

Published on November 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tevin Campbell Promotional Visit In Chicago
Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Tevin Campbell was a unique voice that defined R&B when he first blew on the scene in the early 1990s.

Discovered by the late Quincy Jones, who was a fan of Campbell, the Texas native has proved to be a pivotal young sound and an R&B prodigy. He made an unforgettable mark singing “Tomorrow (A Better You, Better Me)” penned by Jones, and even was mentored by Prince and had the artist write songs for him on his 1992 album I’m Ready. Campbell was also the unmistakable voice behind Powerline in Disney’s popular A Goofy Movie.

Many know the familiar rhythm and croons from Campbell’s iconic song “Can We Talk,” however, the artist has a range of timeless, quality hits that showcase his velvety-smooth vocal ability, which hailed him as one of our R&B greats to begin with.

For the singer’s 49th birthday, we highlight several soulful tracks that we believe are just as good (if not better) than “Can We Talk” that every R&B fan should know.

Shhh (Break It Down)

Tell Me What You Want Me To Do

Could You Learn To Love

Always In My Heart

Alone With You

I’m Ready

Dandelion

What Do I Say

Tell Me Where

I2I (From A Goofy Movie)

10 Tevin Campbell Gems To Listen To That Go Beyond ‘Can We Talk’ was originally published on foxync.com

More from TV One
Trending
Fatal Attraction sustaining KA
Fatal Attraction, Fatal Attraction Video

Fatal Attraction

For My Man, TV One
For My Man, For My Man Video

For My Man

News

D’Angelo Fondly Remembered During Star-Studded Funeral In Virginia

16 Items
Pop Culture

2026 Grammy Nominations We Care About

Unsung, TV One
Unsung, Unsung Video

Unsung

Ola's Bedroom | Fatal Attraction
1:10

Ola’s Bedroom | Fatal Attraction

News

Jasmine Crockett Should Absolutely Run For The US Senate

Celebrity

Blue Ivy Carter Looks Pretty In Pink As She Supports Grandma Tina Knowles As The Angel Ball 2025 Guest Of Honor

TV One

Quick Links

Legal

Newsletter
Close