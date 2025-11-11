Newsletter
Pop Culture

Celebs Flock To Brandy & Monica’s LA Stop Of 'Boy Is Mine' Tour

Rihanna, Queen Latifah, And More Turn Out For Brandy And Monica’s Star-Studded L.A. Tour Stop

It was R&B nostalgia, fashion, and sisterhood all wrapped in one unforgettable night.

Published on November 11, 2025

The Los Angeles stop of The Boy Is Mine Tour was one for the books – and not just for the music. It was the celebrity moments, backstage hugs, and behind-the-scenes photos that had fans double-tapping all night.

Brandy and Monica’s sold-out show brought together the kind of star power that only LA could deliver. Of course, social media is still buzzing about it.

Rihanna, Queen Latifah, LL Cool J, & More At Brandy & Monica’s ‘Boy Is Mine’ Tour

Rihanna made an effortlessly cool appearance, rocking an all-black corseted look, diamond choker, and her signature narrow frames. She posed alongside Brandy, who shared the pics. Brandy looked stunning in a textured black look and a sparkling embellished cap.

Queen Latifah was also spotted with her signature beauty and carefree energy. The hip hop icon rocked a jersey and hat. Monica who posed in the BTS pics, also served with looks we loved. She kept the stage sizzling in a sheer embroidered set and thigh-high boots.

The LA VIP section was stacked with familiar faces. Pics and video have gone viral of Yvonne Orji, Jennifer Lewis, Lena Waithe, Amber Riley, Beyonce, Jay Z, and LL Cool J. Mario also hit the mic for a surprise moment that had the crowd on their feet.

Monica later took to Instagram to share her gratitude. Under a carousel of pics she wrote, “Thank You Father God, you’ve exceeded my desires & blessed me with more than I could dream of,” and shouting out her celeb friends for the love and support.

Since kicking off last month, The Boy Is Mine Tour has been a celebration of 90s R&B, sisterhood, and timeless hits. With each stop, Brandy and Monica continue to remind fans why their music, style, and influence still connect generations. And judging by the star-studded energy in L.A., everyone is giving Brandy and Monica their flowers.

We love to se it.

