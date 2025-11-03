Tonight's Schedule
News

BRUH News: Andrew Cuomo Mixes Up Black MSNBC Hosts

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo made a horrific gaffe in mixing up two Black MSNBC hosts after curious statements on diversity.

Published on November 3, 2025

NYC Mayoral Candidate Andrew Cuomo Holds Campaign Rally On Staten Island

If you wanted an example of how to fumble badly in a press interview, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided that in an appearance on Saturday (November 1) during The Weekend on MSNBC. In speaking with hosts Eugene Daniels, Jonathan Capehart, and Jackie Alemany, Cuomo spoke about his positions on issues affecting New Yorkers as a mayoral candidate. When asked about Islamophobic rhetoric directed towards Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani, Cuomo denounced it before making a statement.

“Our diversity is our strength, but it can also be a weakness,” he began. “So you have to work very, very hard to make sure you’re always keeping people united, and there’s always flare-ups among different races, religions, creeds for one reason or another.” Daniels offered a follow-up question asking what he meant by “weakness.”

Cuomo then replied, “Diversity can be a weakness if you have antipathy among groups, Jonathan. If you have racism or anti-semitism, et cetera. Then you’ve have friction.” After the camera caught Capehart’s perplexed reaction, Daniels would interject during Cuomo’s response to correct him: “I’m Eugene.” Daniels and Capehart are both Black.

There would be another moment toward the end of the interview where Cuomo mixed up the two again, this time in an answer to Daniels about comparing his legacy as part of a political dynasty with his father, Mario Cuomo, as opposed to people wanting new blood like Mamdani.

“The mayor is an important job and people want to be safe,” Cuomo began. “People want affordable housing, and in New York City, you can have a crisis at any given time. I don’t think they want a mayor who has no experience or ability to do the job. It can be a scary city as you know, Jonathan, and you want someone in that seat who can handle whatever comes up.”

Capehart cut in as he and Daniels laughed at the repeated error, letting Cuomo know that he was speaking to him now instead of Daniels. Cuomo apologized meekly as the interview wound down, saying, “I’m sorry.” Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi blamed the gaffes on the candidate being “in a mobile van unit with an earpiece and staring directly into the camera and couldn’t tell who was talking.”

The interview comes as 700,000 people in New York City have already voted early, leading up to the official election day on Tuesday (November 4).

