King Charles Downgrades Prince Andrew Over Epstein Link

Source: Yui Mok – PA Images / Getty

On Thursday (Oct. 30), Buckingham Palace issued a statement that King Charles had “initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours” of his younger brother, Prince Andrew. The move was made to distance the British monarchy from the pressure brought about by Andrew’s ties to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. “Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor,” the statement read, formally stripping him of the title of The Duke of York.

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was also directed to leave his home at the Royal Lodge, close to Windsor Castle. “His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation,” the statement read. He will reside at the royal family’s private estate at Sandringham. “Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse,” the statement also said.



The move is striking and rare – Andrew is the first prince to have been stripped of his title in over 100 years, after the Duke of Cumberland, who sided with the Germans in World War I. He voluntarily gave up the Duke of York title two weeks ago, after the memoir from Epstein accuser Virginia Guiffre was published, citing “the continued accusations about me” and not wanting to “distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family.” His daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, will retain their titles and their place of succession in the royal bloodline. As for his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, she is also expected to move out of the Royal Lodge and will no longer be referred to as the Dutchess of York.

In the book, entitled Nobody’s Girl, Giuffre wrote of having been forced to have sex with Andrew on three distinct occasions. A photograph of Andrew with Giuffre and Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell in 2001 is part of the files of Jeffrey Epstein publicly released by the U.S. government. The former royal denied that the photograph was real, but did settle a financial suit Giuffre filed against him in 2022. Giuffre would take her own life in April of this year.

King Charles Downgrades Prince Andrew Over Epstein Link was originally published on hiphopwired.com