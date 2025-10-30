Today's Schedule
6:00AM Eve
6:30AM Eve
7:00AM The Cosby Show
News

Drake To Appeal UMG Lawsuit Dismissal Over "Not Like Us"

Drake To Appeal UMG Lawsuit Dismissal Over “Not Like Us”

Drake is continuing his legal fight against UMG after the record label won a legal victory earlier this year regarding Kendrick Lamar's hit.

Published on October 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two

Drake is continuing his legal battle with UMG after the lawsuit he brought against the record label over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” was dismissed earlier in the month. Filing an appeal this week, Drake aims to get the judge to reinstate the lawsuit, which alleges UMG aided his rival in relaying what his side felt with defamatory claims out to the public, thus damaging his brand.

Music Business Worldwide reports that Drake filed a Notice of Appeal on Wednesday (October 29) in a countering stance against Judge Jeannette Vargas’ October 9 dismissal of the lawsuit. The Canadian superstar alleges that UMG intentionally promoted Lamar’s blistering “Not Like Us” diss track, writing in the complaint that the label pushed the song’s popularity “while knowing that the song’s insinuations that he has sexual relations with minors were false and defamatory.”

Related Stories

Judge Vargas ruled that Lamar’s lyrics, despite the OVO honcho’s insinuation that they were meant to defame him, were essentially stated opinions that were protected instead of facts. Further, the judge said that the case should be examined in full as both gentlemen verbally sparred across with several lines and songs between them.

The filing for appeal is the start of the process, with a full appellate brief filing happening at a later date. There are no new developments as the notice was just filed a day ago, and it will take months for things to move ahead.

Photo: Getty

Drake To Appeal UMG Lawsuit Dismissal Over “Not Like Us” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from TV One
Trending
Celebrity

‘Make America Gag Again?’ Nicki Minaj’s Pro-Trump Tweets About Nigeria Spark MAGA Barbie Backlash

Fatal Attraction sustaining KA
Fatal Attraction, Fatal Attraction Video

Fatal Attraction

For My Man, TV One
For My Man, For My Man Video

For My Man

44 Items
Celebrity

Black Celebrity Birthdays: October

Music

D’Angelo Streams Surge Nearly 800% & Re-Enter R&B Charts

Entertainment

Gayle King Shuts Down Rumors About Being Kicked Off “CBS Mornings”

Fatal Attraction | 518: Without a Trace - Norma Gilles
40:59
Entertainment

Fatal Attraction | Without a Trace – Norma Gilles

Unsung, TV One
Unsung, Unsung Video

Unsung

TV One

Quick Links

Legal

Close