News

Lil Durk Keeps Spirit High In New Jail Voice Message

Lil Durk has been behind bars for about a year now, but it doesn’t sound like he’s letting it ruin his spirit.

Published on October 20, 2025

Jackson State University STARRY FIZZ FEST 2024
Source: Jackson State University / Getty

His birthday (October 9th) just passed, and in an audio message, he has been speaking life and positivity amongst his close friends, “My father briefed me on what’s going on. I wanted to let y’all know that I’m proud of y’all for the sake of Allah. I love y’all. I’m doing better man.”

Smurk also expresses grace and plans to bring unity when he is released, “We all got second chances and, you know, I just want to let y’all know that we with y’all one hundred percent. When I get out of here, InsAllah, I’ma leave back out. I want to go over there and see y’all and be with y’all. Get y’all brother all together. I love y’all.”

The “Voice” has been silent during his time in jail. He dropped his album, “Deep Thoughts” in March, with the lead single, “Can’t Hide It” featuring Jhené Aiko. Recently the Chicago rapper has teased a new snippet on social media. Where he went acapella, puring out his feelings. Captioning the post, “I don’t have all the words, but I’m thankful to still have a voice. Thankful for everyone who stood on love when things got heavy. I’m working on myself, working on peace, and hoping the city feels that too.”

