Who Is Diandre Tristan? Celebrity Stylist To The Stars

Source: Photo courtesy of Instagram / Diandre Tristan

Three-time Emmy Award-winning stylist Diandre Tristan has spent over a decade transforming the way celebrities shine on and off the red carpet. Known for his bold fashion choices, eye-catching patterns, and figure-flattering silhouettes, Tristan has styled some of the biggest names in entertainment—from TV anchors to pop icons—helping them feel confident, glamorous, and unforgettable.

Whether it’s a dazzling gown or a custom bodysuit, Tristan has an unmistakable talent for knowing exactly what will make a woman stand out. His signature style: vibrant, structured, and unapologetically bold.

Who is Diandre Tristan?

According to his 2018 interview with Fashion Bomb Daily, a proud D.C. native, Diandre Tristan graduated high school at just 17 and headed straight to Philadelphia, where he earned a degree in fashion design. Kelly Price was Diandre Tristan’s very first client after he graduated from college, and from that moment on, the fashion world took notice.

Word of his talent spread quickly, leading to collaborations with gospel duo Mary Mary, Nicki Minaj, Robin Roberts, and launching a career that would soon be filled with A-list names and unforgettable style moments.

In addition to styling celebrities, Tristan also expresses his creative vision as a fashion designer through his own line, Tristan Arch, where he continues to push boundaries and redefine modern glamour.

He’s made fashion magic with Nicki Minaj.

One of Tristan’s most talked-about collaborations was with Nicki Minaj, whom he styled for her hosting duties at the 2022 MTV VMAs. The rapper stunned in a pink Dolce & Gabbana gown, paired with Louboutin heels and shimmering accessories from Cicada Jewelry.

“#BlessedAtWhatiDo,” Tristan wrote in the caption of his Instagram post showcasing the look.



Their collaboration didn’t end there. Tristan became the official stylist for Minaj’s 2024 Gag City World Tour, where his talent for blending surrealism, bold embellishments, and statement prints perfectly matched the artist’s dynamic persona.

Diandre Tristan has styled Mariah Carey & Latto, too.

In 2022, Tristan worked with Mariah Carey and Latto on the set of their “Big Energy” music video, helping both women shine in playful, curve-hugging looks that captured the spirit of the hit song.

Tristan also styled Carey during her 2024 anniversary getaway in a custom, glittering Tom Ford gown.

“Happy Anniversary to THAT CHICK,” he captioned a photo of Carey wearing his stunning curated outfit.

He’s trusted by TV Icons & Journalists like Linsey Davis and Robin Roberts.

From red carpets to weddings, Tristan has styled respected media figures like Robin Roberts and Linsey Davis. For Davis, he created a stunning red carpet moment at the 2025 Oscars with a chic Monot gown, paired with Benny Da Jeweler accessories and Dolce & Gabbana heels.

In 2023, Tristan was the trusted stylist for Robin Roberts and Amber Laign’s wedding day, collaborating with Badgley Mischka and Wempe Jewelry to bring their vision to life.

“Robin & Amber LOVE WINS. Thank you both for allowing me to be a part of your special day and bring your dreams to reality… #BlessedAtWhatiDo,” he captioned a photo of the couple on their big wedding day in September of that year.

Tristan has been Robin Roberts’ trusted stylist for over a decade. In his 2018 interview with Fashion Bomb Daily, he shared that he was often up by 4 a.m. to present her with outfit options before she went live on Good Morning America. Their partnership began when he was introduced to Roberts through her makeup artist while working at VH1, and the connection was instant.

More Celebrity Moments with Diandre Tristan.

Over the years, Tristan’s expertise has enabled him to collaborate with several prominent figures in the music, beauty, and entertainment industries. Singer, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, wore a fashion-forward Fendi x Good American look to the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards, styled head-to-toe by Tristan.

Beauty expert and journalist, Mara Schiavocampo Porter, called on Tristan for a standout red carpet moment in Oscar de la Renta with Tom Ford heels and JACQUEMUS earrings.



“When the sista calls, I answer…,” he wrote on Instagram.

In 2023, Keke Palmer made a splash at Cannes, styled by Tristan in bold Tom Ford, reinforcing her “Big Boss” image.

From award shows to world tours and weddings, Diandre Tristan has solidified his name as one of Hollywood’s most reliable and visionary stylists. With each client, he brings not only style but a sense of celebration, one perfectly curated outfit at a time.

