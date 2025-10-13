Today's Schedule
3:00PM For My Man
4:00PM A Different World
4:30PM A Different World
Celebrity

South Carolina State Stunners Who Shined At Homecoming 2025

Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America

Compilation of South Carolina State stunners who shined at Homecoming 2025

Published on October 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 28

Baddest in the ‘Burg!

South Carolina State stunners

Source: IG: @kriskaylin

Next stop on our nationwide Tour is South Carolina State University–the largest HBCU in South Carolina and the state’s only public HBCU–known for its legacy of excellence, bustling campus, dominating football program (with several NFL Draftees), and gorgeous stadium nestled in the comforting confines of Orangeburg, South Carolina.

Founded in 1896, the coeducational institution was recognized as one of the nation’s most influential HBCUs over the last two decades by Academic Influence–an organization that ranks education institutions using web data.

Dedicated to preparing graduates for a lifetime of success and service in a global society, SC State offers the only Bachelor of Science program in nuclear engineering in South Carolina and at an HBCU along with the state’s only Master of Science degree in transportation and Master of Business Administration degree with a concentration in agribusiness.

In addition to those distinctions, the is also the only HBCU in the country with an interdisciplinary art museum and planetarium–the I.P. Stanback Museum and Planetarium–and home to the only undergraduate environmental science field station in the nation.

Notable alumni include Congressman Jim Clyburn, Civil Rights leader Benjamin Mays, Hall of Fame Defensive menace Deacon Jones, Detroit Lions Pro Bowler Robert Porcher, and The Breakfast Club guest co-host Kris Kaylin.

Have you ever experienced SC State’s Homecoming? If so, how was it? If not, what are you waiting for?? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of SC State stunners at the Livest Homecoming in America on the flip.

Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America  was originally published on bossip.com

Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America  was originally published on bossip.com

Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America  was originally published on bossip.com

Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America  was originally published on bossip.com

Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America  was originally published on bossip.com

Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America  was originally published on bossip.com

Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America  was originally published on bossip.com

Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America  was originally published on bossip.com

Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America  was originally published on bossip.com

Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America  was originally published on bossip.com

Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America  was originally published on bossip.com

Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America  was originally published on bossip.com

Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America  was originally published on bossip.com

Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America  was originally published on bossip.com

Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America  was originally published on bossip.com

Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America  was originally published on bossip.com

Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America  was originally published on bossip.com

Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America  was originally published on bossip.com

Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America  was originally published on bossip.com

Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America  was originally published on bossip.com

Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America  was originally published on bossip.com

Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America  was originally published on bossip.com

Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America  was originally published on bossip.com

Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America  was originally published on bossip.com

Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America  was originally published on bossip.com

Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America  was originally published on bossip.com

Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America  was originally published on bossip.com

The post Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America appeared first on Bossip.

Baddest In The ‘Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America  was originally published on bossip.com

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678910111213141516171819202122232425262728
More from TV One
Trending
News

MAGA Plans To Invade HBCU Homecomings: What Students Should Do

Fatal Attraction sustaining KA
Fatal Attraction, Fatal Attraction Video

Fatal Attraction

For My Man, TV One
For My Man, For My Man Video

For My Man

Pop Culture

4 Iconic Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements

44 Items
Celebrity

Black Celebrity Birthdays: October

Celebrity

‘Zen Wen Is In The Pen!’ Potomac Pettiness Peaks As RHOP Cast Reacts To Dr. Wendy Osefo’s Fraud Arrest

Unsung, TV One
Unsung, Unsung Video

Unsung

News

Kamala Harris Had A Blunt Message For The Trump Administration: ‘These Motherf–kers Are Crazy!’

TV One

Quick Links

Legal

Close