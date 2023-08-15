Cathy Hughes Named a Top 50 ‘Greatest Hip-Hop Exec of All Time’

As worldwide celebrations for the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop continue, join us in saluting the greatness in our home!

Cathy Hughes, Urban One’s founder and chairwoman, has been named as one of the top 50 greatest hip-hop executives of all time, according to Variety.

This list honors individuals who helped shape the hip-hop business while marking five decades of the genre. Variety editors collaborated with the Black Music Action Coalition to produce the list, which included a write-in option.

It was then distributed it to a select group of executives, journalists, and other seasoned observers. They said the final list is the outcome of the voting by about 40 people.

“She may not be a household name, but Hughes is a trailblazer for both female music executives and hip-hop culture,” Variety wrote.

Hughes had a storied career at WHUR-FM, becoming the first woman vice president and general manager of a station in Washington, D.C. During her time at WHUR, she introduced the nation to the iconic “Quiet Storm”, which is still utilized today.

In 1980, Hughes established Urban One (originally known as Radio One). Today, it is the largest Black-owned and -operated radio and television broadcast corporation in the United States, with over 50 local and syndicated radio stations in 13 markets, a television network [TV One], and several digital brands reaching more than 100 million people.

She also became the first Black woman to lead a firm listed on the NASDAQ in 1999, and has been ranked as the second-richest Black woman in the US, after Oprah Winfrey.

On June 18, 2022, Ms. Hughes was inducted into the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame (BMEWOF) in Atlanta, as part of its Juneteenth celebration.

“This Black Entertainment Walk of Fame is far more relevant and sincere and authentic than the one in California,” she said. “Here they’re doing it in your honor to say congratulations.”

Urban One has been the leading voice speaking to Black America for over 40 years. In 2024, TV One will celebrate 20 years on air.

Congratulations, Ms. Cathy Hughes on another monumental accomplishment! You REPRESENT us well.