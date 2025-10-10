Affluent Alumni & Fly Fits: BOSSIP’s 2025 HBCU Homecoming Guide

BOSSIP's 2025 HBCU Homecoming Guide
It’s officially HBCU Homecoming season, and if you know, you know; no one celebrates legacy, culture, and community quite like our beloved Historically Black Colleges and Universities!
The first wave of Blacktivities kicked off this weekend with Alabama State, Johnson C. Smith, Fort Valley State, Bluefield State, and South Carolina State already setting the tone with tailgates, reunions, and fashion moments worthy of NYFW.
Speaking of fashion — yes, we’ve just wrapped New York Fashion Week and slid right into ATL Fashion Week, but nothing compares to the runway that is Homecoming.
This is the season where your alma mater is your fashion house, the tailgate doubles as a block party, and legacy meets lifestyle.
For the first time since I graduated from Hampton University in 2022, I’m not making the trip back to my yard — bittersweet, but freeing. Still, if my feed is any indication, the Homecoming energy is alive and thriving from D.C. to the Deep South.
With marquee matchups like Howard vs. Morgan State, Hampton vs. Monmouth, FAMU vs. Alcorn, and NC A&T vs. South Carolina State, there’s no shortage of campuses to call home for a weekend. I’ve walked the yards of Norfolk State, SpelHouse, A&T, and Howard; so trust me, I know the vibes, the fits, and the fellowship.
Whether you’re heading back to your alma mater or hopping flights to someone else’s, this is your guide to closing out HBCU Homecoming 2025 in style.
October 2025 HBCU Homecoming Dates
October 11 North Carolina A&T (GHOE) Vs. South Carolina State
October 11 Fayetteville State Vs. Livingstone
October 11 Central State Vs. Morehouse
October 11 Kentucky State Vs. Edward Waters
October 11 Alabama A&M Vs. Mississippi Valley State
October 11 Lane College Vs. Miles College
October 11 Delaware State Vs. Southern Connecticut State
October 11 Morgan State Vs. Virginia University of Lynchburg
October 11 Alcorn State Vs. Lincoln University of CA
October 11 Grambling Vs. Texas Southern
October 11 Jackson State Vs. Alabama State
October 11 University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Vs. Westgate Christian
October 11 Langston Vs. Arkansas Baptist
October 18 Morehouse/Spelman Vs.Lane College
October 18 Virginia Union Vs. Lincoln University of Pennsylvania
October 18 Winston-Salem State Vs. Livingstone College
October 18 Shaw Vs. Johnson C. Smith
October 18 Albany State Vs. Tuskegee
October 18 Miles College Vs. Clark Atlanta
October 18 Florida Memorial Vs. Warner
October 18 Florida A&M Vs. Alcorn
October 18 Mississippi Valley State Vs. Lincoln University of CA
October 18 Southern University Vs. Prairie View A&M
October 18 Texas Southern Vs. Virginia University of Lynchburg
October 18 Tennessee State Vs. Howard
October 25 Virginia State Vs. Bluefield State
October 25 Lincoln University of Pennsylvania Vs. Elizabeth City State
October 25 Clark Atlanta Vs. Edward Waters
October 25 Savannah State Vs. Morehouse
October 25 Wiley College (No football team)
October 25 Howard Vs. Morgan State
October 25 Norfolk State Vs. South Carolina State
October 25 North Carolina Central Vs. Delaware State
October 25 Prairie View A&M Vs. Lincoln University of CA
October 25 Hampton University Vs. Monmouth
More on the flip!
Regional Flavor
Atlanta / Georgia
SpelHouse is basically Black Fashion Week: Greek parties, rooftop soirées, and coordinated alumni fits.
Clark Atlanta’s game pulls in both students and locals, while Fort Valley is teasing a throwback concert with Travis Porter. Savannah State’s parade is Mardi Gras energy on a smaller scale.
D.C. / Virginia
Howard’s homecoming is a Black Met Gala — the Blaque Mecca Block Party, brunches, and concerts that feel like the whole diaspora in one city. Norfolk State roots itself in band culture. Hampton (my home turf) is where professors ask about your career moves and alumni quietly cover student fees.
October Style Forecast
- Layer Smart: varsity jackets from Legacy History Pride
- Clear Bags Are the New Clutches: stadium rules, but rhinestone trims make them chic.
- Sneakers by Day, Heels by Night: tailgates are a marathon, pack accordingly.
- Accessories: enamel pins and custom earrings from HBCU Culture Shop
- The Yard Apparel
The Tailgate Marathon — Late October Into November
By late October, Homecoming turns into survival season. The parties multiply, the plates get heavier, and the fits have to last from noon to midnight.
Regional Highlights
Carolinas
- NCCU and VSU bring smaller but tighter alumni energy — with tailgates that feel like cookouts.
Alabama
- Tuskegee: Cozy, communal, food-first — alumni reunion meets southern tradition.
Texas / Louisiana
- Prairie View: Rooftop parties, parades, and even a trail ride!
- XAVIER UNIVERSITY’S CENTENNIAL HOMECOMING WEEKEND WELCOME PARTY
Style Notes
- Tailgate Chic: sneakers or boots that can handle mud — Gainz Sportsgear HBCU kicks
- Tones of Melanin: Accessories and apparel that merge fashion with legacy, seen on campuses and in department stores.
- black&scholared: HBCU Pride Apparel
Alumni Chapters
By now, alumni associations everywhere have their rhythm: ATL day parties, NYC rooftop mixers, Houston brunches. The trick is knowing your city’s lineup and showing up styled in Legacy History Pride varsity jackets with business cards tucked in your pocket. Networking is as much a part of Homecoming as the halftime show.
Homecoming Wellness: Black-Owned Spotlight
Alongside the concerts and clear-bag chic, this homecoming season also brings intentional wellness activations and Black-owned brands to the forefront.
- Black Girl Vitamins’ Homecoming of Health Tour is popping up at 20 campuses with wellness experiences, supplements, and practical health guidance. It’s a reminder that stamina and self-care matter as much as your fit.
Homecoming of Health 2025 Tour Stops:
- Oct 4: Alabama State University: Montgomery, AL
- Oct. 9: Morgan State University: Baltimore, MD
- Oct. 10 & 11: Central State University: Wilberforce, OH
- Oct. 10: North Carolina A&T: Greensboro, NC
- Oct. 11: Jackson State University: Jackson, MS
- Oct. 11: Alcorn State University: Alcorn, MS
- Oct.11: Alabama A&M: Huntsville, AL
- Oct. 18: Winston Salem State University: Winston-Salem, NC
- Oct. 18: Florida A&M University: Tallahassee, FL
- Oct. 18: Texas Southern University: Houston, TX
- Oct. 18: Clark Atlanta University: Atlanta
- Oct 18: Spellhouse: Atlanta
- Oct. 18: Albany State University: Albany, GA
- Oct. 18: Miles College: Fairfield, AL
- Oct 25 & 26: Howard University: Washington, DC
- Oct 25: Prairie View: Houston, Texas
- Oct. 26: North Carolina Central: Durham, NC
- Nov 1: Tuskegee University:
- Nov 1: Dillard University
- Nov 7: Xavier University: New Orleans, LA
It’s more than just looking good for Instagram— it’s supporting the ecosystem that makes HBCU culture thrive. Every purchase, every repost, every shout-out adds back to the cycle of alumni giving, student support, and keeping the yard alive.
Memories You Will Never Forget
Homecoming isn’t just a weekend. It’s a rhythm, a runway, and a reunion rolled into one. Whether you’re tailgating in Greensboro, brunching in D.C., partying in Houston, or donating from your phone — you’re part of the legacy.
As a Hamptonian, I’ll always carry that tradition: look good, give back, and show up — on the yard, online, or in spirit.
