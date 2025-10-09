Tonight's Schedule
Cardi B Continues To Flame Bia, "Your Music Is Boring"

They done woke Cardi B up.

Published on October 9, 2025

Despite the success of her album, “AM I THE DRAMA?“, the headlines have been about everything but her music. The WAP rapper has had ongoing beef with JT, Ice Spice, but the one that takes the cake is her issue with Bia. For context, the two started beefing back in 2024, when Cardi dropped “Like What” and trolls online said she was biting Bia’s flow.

That led the two to start sending subliminal shots at each other online. Bia responded by previewing a diss track on IG live. Most trolls online gave it a thumbs down. She pressed Cardi and said she purposely got surgery to look like her, “Put that sh*t on God, you didn’t change your face to mine”.

The beef between the two was crickets for months, then…Cardi drops her album, “AM I THE DRAMA?“. On that album was a direct diss to Bia. Right when people thought the beef died down, the NY rapper wasn’t done and dealt with her on “Pretty & Petty”.

Bia recently did an interview talking about her beef with Cardi and how she felt about the diss aimed at her, “I was like, ‘Well, I’m glad she felt like she’d get that off”. Cardi later responded on social media to all of Bia’s comments in the intervie,w saying, “It’s like, b*tch, I done told you before. You’re not interesting enough for me to look at you. You’re not creative, your music is boring, everything about you is boring. I don’t care nothing about you. You’re bugging.”

It’s looking like these two rap queens aren’t putting their beef to the side just yet.

Cardi B Continues To Flame Bia, “Your Music Is Boring”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

