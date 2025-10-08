Today's Schedule
News

Lil Durk Allegedly Had Apple Watch With Celluar Service In Jail

According to court documents, Lil Durk reportedly tried to destroy the Apple Watch after he was caught by the authorities.

Published on October 8, 2025

Jackson State University STARRY FIZZ FEST 2024

Lil Durk is currently behind bars in Los Angeles and finds himself in legal trouble once more, according to recently filed court documents. Allegedly, Lil Durk was discovered to own an Apple Watch with cellular service and reportedly tried to destroy the device after he was caught.

In a report from XXL, the rapper born Durk Devontay Banks was mentioned in a motion filed by prosecutors alleging Lil Durk’s possession of the Apple Watch, which would be a violation of communication policies.

“In late August 2025, BOP (Federal Bureau of Prisons) officials seized an Apple Watch with cellular capability from defendant/ Even more troubling is Banks’ conduct after he was caught. Rather than accept responsibility for this violation, defendant allegedly obstructed the investigation attempting to damage and/or destroy the communications device,” read part of the motion.

Currently jailed at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Los Angeles, Durk has landed in hot water previously, last December, for engaging in three-way phone calls without supervision from the authorities.

Durk is behind bars due to being accused of allegedly hiring a hit on King Von’s rival, Quando Rondo, which left one man dead.

Lil Durk’s trial in the matter takes place in 2026.

