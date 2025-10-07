Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Red Carpet Reunion Has Fans Talking

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may no longer be married, but the affection between them still shines through. The two stars surprised fans this week when they appeared together on the red carpet at the New York premiere of Lopez’s new film, Kiss of the Spiderwoman.

The glamorous evening marked one of the pair’s first public reunions since their divorce was finalized in January. Despite their split, there was no tension in sight—only smiles and easy conversation. Lopez, 56, dazzled in a halter-neck gown inspired by the film’s arachnid theme, while Affleck, 52, looked sharp in a royal-blue suit. The pair were seen chatting closely, sharing hugs, and laughing together, leaving many fans wondering if they were witnessing the friendliest celebrity breakup in Hollywood.

Lopez’s new film holds special meaning for both stars. Kiss of the Spiderwoman, based on the 1976 novel by Manuel Puig, was partially funded by Affleck and Matt Damon’s production company, Artists Equity. When asked why he attended the premiere, Affleck told Entertainment Tonight, “I wouldn’t dream of not being here. This is an incredible story. This is the kind of role Jennifer has wanted to play her whole career. And she’s fabulous.”

Affleck even joined Lopez and her co-star Tonatiuh on stage later in the evening, where the trio shared lighthearted banter with the audience. His supportive presence reinforced what Lopez later confirmed in an interview—Kiss of the Spiderwoman might not have been made without him. “If it weren’t for Ben, the movie wouldn’t have gotten made,” she said. “And I will always give him that credit.”

Earlier on the red carpet, however, Lopez was less interested in revisiting her past. When NBC’s Craig Melvin brought up her divorce, she quickly redirected the question with a laugh, gesturing toward her ex-husband and saying, “There you go! Look at this guy!” The moment, caught on camera, showed Lopez’s ability to handle personal questions with humor and class.

In a recent CBS Sunday Morning interview, Lopez admitted the divorce had ultimately been a turning point for her personal growth. “It helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow and become more self-aware,” she said. “I’m a different person now than I was a year and a half ago. You get through it.”

From the looks of Monday night’s event, Lopez and Affleck have indeed gotten through it—and done so with mutual respect, laughter, and a renewed sense of connection. Whether as collaborators or friends, their red-carpet reunion proved that some love stories don’t end—they simply evolve.

