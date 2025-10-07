Latto “Open” To Working Things Out With Nicki Minaj

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Latto has been involved in some notable beefs in her rap career, but has shown she’s willing to move past them, with a recent collaboration with Ice Spice. Another rapper she’s seeking to bury the hatchet with? Nicki Minaj. She was asked about her situation with both rappers during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen.

Cohen asked Latto about her beef with Ice Spice, and what led to them making up. “Girls, you know, we just… Her team reached out to my team, and we figured it out,” she said of the resolution, sparked by trading diss tracks toward each other a few years ago. “At first I was like, [disapproving ‘hrmph’], but then I was like, [approving ‘hrmph’].”

Latto also mentioned her beef with Nicki Minaj, due to the Atlanta area rapper being upset in 2022 with Nicki questioning why her song was up for nominations in the pop category while Latto’s remained up for nomination in rap. It evolved into a social media exchange, but since then, they haven’t gone at each other directly. Latto said of the situation that she’s “open” to “rekindling with anybody.”



When Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant joined the show later on, she gushed about how she loves Nicki Minaj, which prompted Latto to reply, “I did, too.” The show, which aired Sunday (Oct. 5), was taped before Latto’s name came up in another situation, this time involving Cardi B threatening to beat up Ice Spice in audio of a leaked phone call with the Like..? rapper’s manager, James Rosemond Jr., when she said that she wasn’t “p–sy a– Latto.”

Cardi B would go on to publicly apologize to Latto on social media, writing: “I’m not too prideful to apologize to somebody I really respect, so this [is] my public apology, and now I’ma privately buy her a bag.” The Bronx rapper, who is currently embroiled in an explosive beef with Nicki Minaj, also caught a diss track from Ice Spice tentatively entitled “Pretty Privilege” after that phone call was leaked.

