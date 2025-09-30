Boycotting Is A Pleasure: Publix Sparks Backlash For Withdrawing Sponsorship Of Black Book Bash Citing ‘Political Climate’

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Publix has played itself, and there will be consequences for its cowardly capitulation to conservative culture.

Two black women, La-Tasha Estelle and Casey R. Kelley, launched a fantastic event called “Black Book Bash,” a three-day literary festival celebrating not only Black authors but Black readers, vendors, independent publishers, and influencers that is set to take place Oct. 3–5, 2025, in Jacksonville, Florida. According to The Hub, Publix was not only signed on to be a sponsor of this event but specifically requested to be given “title sponsorship with exclusivity,” which means they wanted to cash in on the goodwill and cultural clout that the event would create in the community.

However, according to The Hub, Publix has withdrawn its support of Black Book Bash, citing the “political climate” as the reason for reneging on its agreement. The “political climate” that Publix is likely referring to is Trump’s mission to remove all books, artifacts, and information that tells the truth about America in no uncertain terms regarding slavery, Jim Crow, and systemic racism against Black people. Not only does Trump want these things removed from the public, but he has also shown an eager willingness to punish those individuals and entities that refuse to kowtow to his demands.

Essentially, Publix is shook because of the MAGA smoke and can’t afford to be seen supporting Black literature. Even though MAGA conservatives like Charlie Kirk would argue consistently that Black people are uneducated and lack “the brain processing power” to be intelligent. So, call us stupid while also creating a culture that punishes those who would aid in Black education.

Publix’s refusal to support Black Book Bash did not deter the founders nor the community, who are excited to participate and see folks like comedian and actor Roy Wood Jr., Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, actress Kim Fields, and Dr. Ian Smith speak over the course of the event. Thanks to donations and an outpouring of support, Black Book Bash is still happening.

“While this was an unexpected setback, our mission remains unchanged,” event organizers said in a statement. “We are asking the community to stand with us so we can continue celebrating stories that matter.”



Many online are calling for Publix to learn the lesson that Target is currently learning, which is that if you go MAGA, you might lose a bagga.

If a boycott of Publix takes hold, it could become infinitely worse than any Trump backlash they feared for supporting the Black Book Bash. We love that for them.

The post Boycotting Is A Pleasure: Publix Sparks Backlash For Withdrawing Sponsorship Of Black Book Bash Citing ‘Political Climate’ appeared first on Bossip.

Boycotting Is A Pleasure: Publix Sparks Backlash For Withdrawing Sponsorship Of Black Book Bash Citing ‘Political Climate’ was originally published on bossip.com