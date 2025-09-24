Group Of White MAGA Morons Kicked Off TSU Campus For Antagonizing HBCU Students With Anti-DEI Nonsense

Source: IG: @cydnificent_ / IG: @cydnificent_

Booooooy, some of these unhinged MAGA-fied white boys sure have allowed the death and so-called legacy of Charlie Kirk to give them an inflated sense of self.

On Tuesday, a group that calls itself the “Fearless Debaters” popped up at Tennessee State University, an HBCU, wearing MAGA hats and toting film equipment to challenge mostly Black students to a debate on one of the few subjects that ever appears to creep into the minds of white conservatives in regard to Black people: diversity, equity, and inclusion.

One member of the group, a Temu Kirk wannabe named Cam Higby, posted footage of the event, claiming that “after 10 minutes, a literal riot erupted.” Interestingly enough, the footage Higby posted shows no riot, just a crowd of students following them on their way out and heckling them, likely because they were happy to be rid of a bunch of Kaucasian Klan Kadets who clearly came to an HBCU campus to gaslight and antagonize Black people, much like their dead MAGA martyr who used his platform to do the same while he was alive.

Meanwhile, TSU said in a statement that the “group of individuals unaffiliated” with the university were escorted off of school grounds by campus police after they appeared “without prior notice,” which is against TSU policy.

So, while the group of racist idiots essentially told their followers that they were chased off campus by a mob of rabid, rioting Black people, who “stole our stuff” and shouted, “BLACK POWER” — which, of course, can’t be heard in their footage — it turns out administrators and campus police made them leave, because “in accordance with university policy, any demonstration or protest activity requires advance approval and permitting.” TSU also noted that “at all times, TSU students conducted themselves in a professional and respectful manner.”

Let’s be real, though: even if TSU students had been aggressive while running these incelustrious white MAGA morons off their campus, these so-called “fearless” fools would only have been getting the exact reaction they were looking for. You don’t go to an HBCU campus and post up with a big sign that says, “DEI should be illegal” unless you’re trying to get a rise out of Black people.

So, basically, a group of white men, hopped up on racial resentment and extra-caucasified delusions of grandeur, got themselves kicked off an HBCU campus for breaking TSU rules by showing up uninvited for an impromptu “debate” on whether institutions that, for the overwhelming majority of their existences, excluded virtually everyone but heterosexual, cisgender white males from membership, should be able to legally implement DEI polices — and now they’re calling for TSU to be defunded for not allowing them to break protocol.

Sounds about white.

Anyway, the NAACP TSU chapter released a statement of its own, standing in solidarity with TSU students and condemning the group.

“This incident was not an isolated act of political expression –– it was an intentional effort to antagonize, disrupt, and instill fear in a space created to be safe, affirming, and supportive of Black students,” the statement read. “While we recognize and respect that free speech is a constitutional right, there is a clear and urgent distinction between constructive dialogue and rhetoric deliberately designed to provoke, demean, and endanger the psychological safety of students at HBCUs.”

Exactly!

Group Of White MAGA Morons Kicked Off TSU Campus For Antagonizing HBCU Students With Anti-DEI Nonsense was originally published on newsone.com