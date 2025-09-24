Trump Cries Orangey-White Tears Over Jimmy Kimmel’s Return, Kimmel Slams Trump As A ‘Bully’

Source:

President Donald Trump was one of the first prominent figures to hop on social media and celebrate Disney and ABC pulling Jimmy Kimmel Live! off the air “indefinitely,” but then it turned out “indefinitely” actually meant roughly four days, as ABC announced Jimmy Kimmel would be back on air than a week after his show was pulled, so now Trump’s gleeful gloating has turned into sour grapes, and he has gone back to his platform, “Truth” Social, to be super whiney about it.

“I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. The White House was told by ABC that his Show was canceled!” Trump wrote, all but admitting the federal government was directly involved in pressuring ABC to cancel Kimmel over an anti-Trump joke. “Something must have happened between then and now because his audience is GONE and his ‘talent’ was never there. Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the network in jeopardy by playing 99% Democrat GARBAGE. He is yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major legal campaign contribution.”

Leave it to the commander-in-Tylenol-free-zones to conjure up an imaginary scenario in his mind and then declare it “illegal.” Yeah — “to the best of my knowledge,” lying about non-existent illegal campaign contributions to Democrats didn’t work when he tried it against Kamala Harris, Bruce Springsteen, Oprah, and Beyoncé, and those are mostly Black women, so it damn sure won’t work on a privileged white man like Kimmel. Some Kimmel fans are going to get mad at me for saying that, but most of those fans were silent when Melissa Harris-Perry, Tiffany Cross, Joy Reid, Jemele Hill, Amber Ruffin, and Karen Attiah lost their jobs, so miss me.

Love TV One? Get more! Join the TV One Newsletter Thank you! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

As for Kimmel doing “so poorly,” while it’s true that the late-night host’s ratings have seen a steep decline over the past decades, the same could be said about virtually every show on network television, according to Forbes, which also noted that the latest numbers show Kimmel was still doing significantly better than most of his late-night peers at the time of his “canceling.” Of course, Trump claims every network he doesn’t like suffers low ratings, and even if he does bother to check the numbers before saying so, which he likely doesn’t, he’s probably looking at the same written-in-crayon numbers that told him he has “the highest poll numbers ever” when, in reality, his approval rating is still circling the drain of the MAGA toilet.

Also, Kimmel doesn’t appear to be concerned about his ratings. In fact, during his monologue at the start of his show’s return Tuesday night, he made it a point to note that Trump’s attempt to “cancel” him only resulted in him becoming more popular.

“You almost have to feel sorry for him. He did his best to cancel me. Instead, he forced millions of people to watch the show,” Kimmel said. “That backfired bigly. He might have to release the Epstein files to distract us from this now.”

Actually, Kimmel didn’t spare Trump at all; he spent a significant chunk of his monologue calling Trump the authoritarian wannabe dictator that he demonstrably is, even as he offered a heartfelt apology to Charlie Kirk fans who might have been offended by his joke that wasn’t even about Kirk.

“(Disney) welcomed me back on the air, and I thank them for that,” Kimmel said. “Unfortunately, and I think unjustly, this puts them at risk. The president of the United States made it very clear he wants to see me and the hundreds of people who work here fired from our jobs. Our leader celebrates Americans losing their livelihoods because he can’t take a joke.”

“We have to speak out against this bully,” he went on to say. “He’s not stopping. And it’s not just comedy. He’s gunning for our journalists, too. He’s suing them; he’s bullying them.”

In fact, in Trump’s orangey-white tears-infused post, he did threaten to sue ABC, while basically admitting he has used the power of his office and the courts to force the network into a settlement in the past, all because his feelings were hurt.

“I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 million,” Trump wrote.

Trump is really out here boasting about his own glaring corruption while trying to force a TV host out of his job for using his free speech.

What a sad and pathetic president we have!

SEE ALSO:

Jimmy Kimmel Show Pulled Over Charlie Kirk Remarks

There’s Outrage For Jimmy Kimmel, Not For Black Journalists

Disney Announces ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Is Back, After Short-Lived ‘Indefinite’ Cancellation





Trump Cries Orangey-White Tears Over Jimmy Kimmel’s Return, Kimmel Slams Trump As A ‘Bully’ was originally published on newsone.com