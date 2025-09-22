In a newly resurfaced clip, Ye, formerly Kanye West, is seen sharing his thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement in a negative fashion. From what the clip depicts, Ye is seen speaking with collaborator Playboi Carti about scrapping a Pusha T verse, with Ye explicitly saying that Black Lives Matter was “worse than the devil.”

As posted by No Jumper, the footage shows Ye in the studio with Playboi Carti listening to a playback of Pusha T’s verse for “Off The Grid” from the Donda album period.

While it appeared that Ye enjoyed the verse, he swiftly let it be known that he didn’t care for Pusha’s content angle on the track.

“I’d rather y’all be like, ‘I’m killing 20 n*ggas’ or ‘I’m f*cking too many b*tches’ and all that sh*t than y’all saying some Black Lives Matter sh*t on my sh*t. Black Lives Matter is, like, worse than the devil to me. It’s mind control,” Ye explains to Carti.

Ye’s politics appeared to lean toward the right after President Donald Trump’s first presidency in 2016, before eventually leaning into antisemitic tropes. Ye’s dressing down of Black Lives Matter seems to be in line with his views on the political and social climate at the time, which had intensified in recent years.

—

Photo: Getty

Ye FKA Kanye West Slams Black Lives Matter In Resurfaced Clip was originally published on hiphopwired.com