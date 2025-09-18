‘Reasonable Doubt’ Exclusive: Emayatzy Corinealdi & McKinley Freeman Talk Jax & Lewis’ Love Story Surviving Despite That Big Baby Reveal

Source: Disney / Hulu

Reasonable Doubt is BACK and stars Emayatzy Corinealdi and McKinley Freeman, say fans can expect an even messier ride for Jax and Lewis — complete with lawsuits, life changes, and yes, the return of gorgeously Godiva temptation named Corey Cash.

“I am excited, I am anticipating everyone’s reactions to what’s happening in the world on the show,” Corinealdi told BOSSIP. “So, I’m really looking forward to the release date.”

Freeman agreed, adding that the cast has been working with their passionate fanbase in mind.

“We’re excited to share what we’ve been working on with the fans of the show that are so passionate and love the show,” he said. “We’ve held ourselves accountable for continuing to show up for the stories — and yeah, I think it’s going to be a good ride.” Source: Disney / hulu

That “ride” kicks off with the continuation of season 2’s cliffhanger; Jax and Lewis being sued for the death of Lewis’s son, a storyline that pushes their already fragile marriage into new territory.

“It’s a major trauma that happens to the relationship,” said Corinealdi. “Just as they’re getting on the right track, something like this happens.”

For Freeman, that conflict is what makes their dynamic resonate.

“Every person in a relationship has these firm ideas about what they’re going to do and what they’re not going to do. Then when you get smacked with reality, it’s like, ‘Okay, so what do you really mean?’ Like Dr. Webb said last year: Do you want to be right or do you want to be married? That was a bar.” Source: Disney / Parrish Lewis

On top of the lawsuit, fans will see both Jax and Lewis navigating personal evolution. Jax is entering what Corinealdi calls her “soft girl era,” trying to carve out a little peace for herself after seasons of turmoil.

“She’s becoming very antsy,” she told BOSSIP. “The people at her job are not respecting her the way that she feels that she needs to be respected, being a partner, being a woman who has brought so many cases to the firm, a lot of money to the firm. She realizes she’s not getting her respect.” Source: Disney / Quantrell Colbert

Lewis, meanwhile, is figuring out how to be the man he wants to be while showing up for his wife and children.

“Lewis loves Jax, and he loves the life that they built, no matter what it looks like to the outside world,” said Freeman. “The last thing Lewis wants is for things to go back to the way they were in season one and season two because those were tough. So what does it look like to be the version of the man your wife needs, but also the version of the man you need to be?”

As if the lawsuit and workplace battles weren’t enough, the season will also feature Corey Cash, again, played by Morris Chestnut. The prosecutor pantymelter tested Jax’s boundaries in a big way—but the lawyer stood strong.

“Is she safe? I think no,” Corinealdi admitted with a laugh when asked if Jax was safe from Corey Cash’s charm. “You never know what’s going to happen until you’re put into a situation. I really was proud of Jax in that moment — despite everything that was going on at home with this one over here and all the drama he was bringing back to the house, she still chose to stand on the ground that she created for herself. She chose not to entertain what was right in front of her, this tall, dark, handsome man who was tempting her. She chose to do the right thing and to honor her marriage because she loves him. But that pressure is always there — and that’s the fun part.”

Freeman couldn’t resist chiming in, joking about how his character is constantly under fire.

“There’s a lot going on,” he said. “I’m always going through it. I appreciate you recognizing that.”

Still, both stars agreed that those layered dynamics between Jax and Lewis are what keep audiences invested.

“It’s a gift,” said Corinealdi of playing Jax. “To have a character that is not perfect and is so perfectly imperfect, that’s what we want as actors. When you add all of the other ingredients — fantastic scene partners, excellent writing, wonderful directors — it just makes for this soup that everybody wants to refill their bowl with.”

Freeman added that he’s most excited for fans to see the layers continue to unfold.

“There’s definitely a lot going on, and it’s going to be amazing,” he said. “We have some of the most amazing fans that are super passionate; whether they like Lewis or not, whether they like Jax or not, they’re strong about their opinion. So it will be great to see how that conversation continues.”

Reasonable Doubt season 3 premiered today, September 18, on Hulu.

Watch our exclusive below!

